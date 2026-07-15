All codes to redeem in AC Black Flag Resynced

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has a mysterious feature in its in-game shop: the option to redeem codes.

This isn’t a free-to-play or live service game, but Ubisoft has set up a code redemption option for players who are interested in receiving a few extra rewards, and it doesn’t require any extra purchases, as far as we’re aware.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the active redemption codes you can use to get new rewards in AC: Black Flag Resynced and how to redeem them.

How to redeem codes – Black Flag Resynced

If you’re on PC, redeeming codes should be as easy as navigating to the in-game Store, and then clicking the Redeem Code option in the bottom left — accessible with LT/L2 on controller. On console, however, we’ve had some significant issues with redeeming codes in-game.

If you can’t redeem your code on console, follow these instructions in a browser:

Navigate to the Ubisoft code redemption page.

Log in to your Ubisoft Connect account that’s linked to your platform of choice.

Redeem the codes on the code redemption page.

Following those instructions should see your in-game rewards added to your account by the next time you log in.

Active redemption codes – Black Flag Resynced

These are the active codes you can currently redeem in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced and the rewards you’ll get from them.

ACBF-PHGN-SYBJ-RTRF – Crimson Storm sails, Animus Keys

– Crimson Storm sails, Animus Keys ASC-BFR-PMK-000 – Shipmate Monkey

Note that the Shipmate Monkey is also available as a free reward on the in-game store, in which case the code will do nothing despite redeeming.