RE8 Village: Full House Beneviento Doll Workshop puzzle walkthrough

Resident Evil 8: Village is filled with puzzles that just might have you stumped as you try to make your way through the game. A puzzle or two is to be expected, but some of the brainteasers Resident Evil Village sends your way might feel a bit too obtuse or confusing.

Case in point is the Mia Doll puzzle you’ll find inside House Beneviento, one where Ethan has to – quite morbidly – examine a mannequin that looks strikingly like his missing wife. Inside the mannequin, you’ll find items that’ll help you to explore the Doll Workshop and, eventually, make your way outside of House Beneviento.

In this guide, we’re breaking down every step of House Beneviento in Resident Evil: Village so you don’t get lost at any point. Just read through our guide below for everything you need to know.

Examining the Mia Mannequin, escaping the Doll Workshop – RE8 Village

First things first, there are a few items we can recover from the Mia Doll by examining it; the Silver Key, the Winding Key, and the Blood Covered Ring.

You can find the Silver Key by examining the compartment on the doll’s right upper arm, near the shoulder.

Examine the left leg and detach the lower leg at the knee to find the Winding Key.

Remove the Blood Covered Ring from the doll’s left hand, on the ring finger.

With the Silver Key, you’ll be able to open the door to the Medicine Room. In here, activate the sink and use the Blood Covered Ring to wash off the blood, turning it into the Wedding Ring. Make sure to actually examine this item from the inventory, this will reveal a date on the inside of the ring — this date is actually a code, of course.

Use this code on the six-digit combination lock on the locked double doors in the Doll Workshop. This will allow you to access the Hallway and the Storage Room.

Music Box puzzle solution – RE8 Village

Walk down the Hallway and you’ll see the door to the Storage Room open by itself. Inside the Storage Room you’ll find the Music Box, which you can activate using the Winding Key.

The Music Box has five cylinders on the inside, which need to be rotated in the correct position to play music. All you need to do is match up the scratch marks on the cylinders with the box’s housing — if you’re playing on a low-end PC or Steam Deck, you should crank up your texture settings for this puzzle, as low-res textures will make it more difficult.

Once you play the music correctly, the Music Box will give you the Tweezers.

Study Film puzzle solution – RE8 Village

Now that you have the Tweezers, return to the Mia mannequin. Examine the head and mouth, and you’ll be able to remove the Film in the mouth with your Tweezers.

At the end of the Hallway near the elevator, you’ll find the Study, and on the desk in here, you’ll find four other strips of film reel. Add your Film to the collection, and now you need to arrange them in the correct order.

The order is as follows:

Plush toys Village of Shadows book Baby Rose Music box Wedding Ring

Once arranged, confirm your selection, and a bookcase will move, revealing a new passage where you can find the Scissors.

Brass Medallion door puzzle solution – RE8 Village

Now that you have the Scissors, return to the Mia mannequin for the final time and use the Scissors to cut the bandages away from the doll’s torso. Examining the circular hole here will reveal the Brass Medallion, which we’ll need to open the door to the Old Well.

Before we leave Mia, we’ll need to quickly memorize two patterns. Remove the mannequin’s right arm at the elbow to reveal the first pattern — it should be of three closed eyes. You should also examine the left eye, which should reveal a crow or raven inside a pyramid shape.

Now make your way down the hallway on the opposite side of the room to the Medicine Room door, the one that leads to a locked door. You can rotate the symbols on the door to match the symbols you saw on the Mia Doll, and then insert the Brass Medallion, finally opening the door.

Breaker Box Key, Fuse location, escape – RE8 Village

The mannequin portion of this confusing quest is finally over, all that’s left is to get the final few items and escape, all while being pursued by a horrific monster, of course.

Make your way down to the Old Well past the Brass Medallion door, and at the bottom, you’ll find the Breaker Box Key. The Breaker Box is, of course, next to the elevator – you’re probably well aware of it – and inside that you’ll find the Relief of a Child. The Breaker Box is still missing a Fuse, though.

The Relief of a Child will allow you to open the door past the Medicine Room, which leads to the Kitchen and the Bedroom. Inside the Bedroom you’ll find the Fuse, but it’s currently powering the lights. All you need to do now is make your way back to the elevator and place the Fuse inside the Breaker Box — the tough part is avoiding the monster that’s chasing you on the way back. That’s everything you need to escape House Beneviento after getting trapped.