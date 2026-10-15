RE4 Separate Ways: Cliffside Door Symbol puzzle

Solve Separate Ways’ first big puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

RE4 Separate Ways: Cliffside Door Symbol puzzle

The first big puzzle you’ll encounter in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC is a door symbol puzzle that mimics one from the main game, only elevated on a cliffside walkway.

As Ada Wong, it’s your mission to press the correct symbols on the stone carving next to the door in any order. If you just want to find out which symbols you need to press, take a quick look through our guide below for the correct answers and how you’re intended to find them.

Cliffside symbol door puzzle solution – RE4 Separate Ways

RE4 Separate Ways Cliffside Door Symbol puzzle

The solution can be seen in the image above. You need to press the following symbols:

  • Top middle
  • Bottom right
  • Left

How to find each symbol – RE4 Separate Ways

RE4 Separate Ways Cliffside Door Symbol puzzle

The symbols can be found on the cliffside walkway – the first is immediately to the right of the altar you input the symbols into.

RE4 Separate Ways Cliffside Door Symbol puzzle

The next is opposite the altar where you input the symbols, painted on the cliff.

RE4 Separate Ways Cliffside Door Symbol puzzle

The final symbol should be viewed from above, where you can see it’s painted across multiple layers of the wooden walkways.

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