RE4 Remake: Treasury Sword puzzle guide

There are plenty of puzzles to get through in Resident Evil 4 Remake, but they might not all stump you equally. If you are feeling puzzled, then this guide will help with the Treasury Sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

In the Treasury, you’ll find several swords and a mysterious locked gate. All you need to do is shoot some animal gongs and put the swords in the right place, but that’s easier said than done. For everything you need to know, read through our guide below.

Treasury animal gate solution – RE4R

First, let’s get the big gate in the Treasury open. You’ll see gongs with animal symbols or icons on them hanging in the next room behind the gate, and one you can activate with the rope next to the gate. Ring the gong next to you, and you’ll see that the animal icon begins to glow on the gate lock. Find the other two gongs with corresponding animals on them, and shoot them through the gate in order to open it up.

Inside, you’ll find the Bloodied Sword, which you need for this room.

Treasury sword puzzle solution – RE4R

Now it’s time to use the swords. You’ll see four reliefs on the wall, three of them containing swords like the Bloodied Sword you just picked up. Collect them all, and then place them in the reliefs from left to right, as follows:

Iron Sword Golden Sword Bloodied Sword Rusted Sword

If you place the swords in the reliefs, from left to right, in that order, then the gate will open, allowing you to access the Audience Chamber’s upper level and continue with your adventure.