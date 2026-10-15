RE4 Remake: Lithographic Stone puzzle guide

As you make your way towards the Castle Battlements in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 8, you’ll encounter the Lithographic Stone puzzle just after meeting up with Ada.

Everything you need to solve the puzzle is in the room, but it might be a bit more difficult than you first expect. If you’re stuck on the Lithographic Stone puzzle, make sure to read through this guide for everything you need to solve it, whether you’re on PS5, Xbox, PC, or even Nintendo Switch 2.

Lithographic Stone locations – RE4R

You will need a total of four Lithographic Stones for this puzzle, and it seems that their exact location within the room may differ between playthroughs. In this example, one stone was already set in the puzzle, and the others were in the locations depicted, but you may also find your stones to be near the fireplace or tucked into the cloth at the back of the room.

Next to the puzzle.

Inside the glass case.

On the cupboard near the door you entered the room from.

Lithographic Stone puzzle solution – RE4R

The puzzle isn’t too difficult, but requires a bit of explanation. Each stone has two sides, and you must match both the icon on the stone with the shape around it on the puzzle. There are two shapes: square and hexagon, and four icons: helmet, armor, sword, and shield.

Our solution for this puzzle goes as follows, and is pictured above:

Left stone: Hexagon Helmet

Top stone: Square Shield

Right stone: Square Sword

Bottom stone: Hexagon Armor

Though the stone locations may differ, the puzzle solution will remain the same.