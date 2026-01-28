RE4 Remake: Hexagon puzzle piece locations and solution

Resident Evil 4’s excellent remake has dozens of treasures and puzzles hidden throughout its world, and the Hexagon Puzzle you’ll find at the Lake in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 is one of the most notorious.

It’s a simple puzzle, in reality, only requiring five total moves to solve, but you have to find three key items before you even undertake the puzzle. For all of the Hexagon piece locations and the final Hexagon puzzle solution, just read through our guide below where we break it down step-by-step.

Hexagon Piece A location – RE4 Remake

The first Hexagon piece is located in the same room as the Merchant you meet just after the Quarry area. It’s in a chest next to the stairs that lead to the Fish Farm.

Hexagon Piece B location – RE4 Remake

The second piece is within the Fish Farm. After you drop down to the same area as the hut which contains the Boat Fuel, you’ll find the chest containing the Hexagon Piece behind you, underneath the docks you just jumped down from, along with a Blue Medallion.

Hexagon Piece C location – RE4 Remake

This piece is easy to miss, despite the fact that you must pass by it to progress. It’s right next to the Blasphemer’s Head in the Small Cave Shrine, in a box on the table. This piece can only be found during Chapter 4.

Hexagon Puzzle solution – RE4 Remake

The puzzle is honestly easier than it might seem. You can rotate three sections to the left, right, and top of the puzzle, and the piece in the center is the only piece that actually gets exchanged between them. You can solve this puzzle in just five moves.

Right: two rotations

Left: two rotations

Top: one rotation

If you’ve already been flipping the pieces around wildly, this is a bit harder. Just try your best to make the circle outline with the full-colour piece in the centre, and you’ll get it right.