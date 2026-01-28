RE4 Remake: Grandfather Clock puzzle guide

While you’re playing as Ashley during Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 9, you will encounter two doors with a Grandfather Clock on them. These are fairly simple puzzles that require you to change the door to the correct time to unlock it, but the “correct” time entirely depends on what playthrough you’re on.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the full Grandfather Clock door puzzle solution, in all difficulties.

Grandfather Clock door puzzle explained – RE4R

It’s as simple as it sounds. You just need to change the hands on the clock to the correct time — only, what time solves the puzzle changes depending on the game difficulty.

You cannot solve this puzzle when you encounter the first door. First, you must move to the upstairs section of the library, where the second Grandfather Clock door is, and here you can find the solution. You can, technically, skip the entire Library section from the first clock, and we go into details on how that works below.

Grandfather Clock door puzzle solution – RE4R

Once you’ve reached the upper section of the Library, where you briefly speak with Leon, head to the back of the room and examine the note on the table.

In Assisted and Standard mode playthroughs, the solution to both doors will be “11:04”, and that’s the time you must input on both clocks.

In Hardcore and Professional mode playthroughs, the note you find will read “VIIXII”, which indicates 7:00, or 7 o’clock, and this is the time you must input on both clocks.

If you know which difficulty you’re playing on, you can memorise the correct time and blaze through the first door when you first encounter it, skipping a large part of the Library section.