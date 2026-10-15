RE4 Remake: Dining Hall table puzzle guide

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s reimagined Castle layout and puzzles will freshen up the experience, even for the most hardcore fans, so you can’t be blamed if a few of the puzzles have got you stumped.

One tough puzzle in particular is found in the Castle’s Dining Hall, just off the Grand Hall during Chapter 9. This puzzle requires you and Ashley to sit in the correct seats, and it’s a bit obtuse.

Follow our guide, and you’ll figure out everything you need to solve this puzzle and get the Snake Head for the chimera statue.

Dining Hall puzzle explained – RE4R

There are two paintings at the back of the hall, which we can assume depict a past Salazar lord and lady. Examine the paintings closely.

The lady has a napkin on her plate, nothing on her side dish, two knives, one spoon, and one fork. A single glass, but no drink present, and nothing else.

The lord, meanwhile, has a napkin, bread on the side dish, three knives, one spoon, two forks, and a wine bottle to go next to his glass.

You need to find a seat for Ashley that matches the lady’s table, and a seat for Leon that matches the lord’s table.

Dining Hall puzzle solution – RE4R

Ashley’s seat is to the right of the seat closest to the Snake Head statue.

Leon’s is on the opposite side of the room, on the left, and closest to the paintings of the lord and lady.

Once seated, ring the service bell and the cage around the Snake Head statue will unlock.