RE4 Remake: Church Stained Glass puzzle guide

This is a classic puzzle from the original Resident Evil 4, and it has been reworked and tweaked slightly for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

In order to rescue Ashley from the Church, you’ll need to solve a stained glass puzzle, but there are a couple of things you need to achieve before you can even do that. For everything you need to solve the Stained Glass puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Church, read through our guide below.

Finding the Blue Dial – RE4R

The first thing you need to do is find the Blue Dial. Otherwise, you can’t even begin the puzzle. As you enter the Church, head immediately right and down to the end of this hallway. Open the cupboard here to find the Blue Dial.

Stained Glass puzzle solution – RE4R

Head down the altar and look for the switch on the left wall.

This will open up the lectern in the center. You can place the Blue Dial here and start the puzzle.

First, line the Green glass up to the point on the head of the Illuminados symbol.

Next, you can line up the Red glass with the body of the Illuminados symbol.

After that, it’s a simple case of getting the Blue glass to cover up what’s left of the white light. Easy. Now you can go rescue Ashley.