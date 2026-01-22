RE4 Remake: How to get all infinite ammo bonuses

After you complete your first run in Resident Evil 4 you’ll be able to carry your arsenal through to your next playthrough, and it also gives you access to bonus weapons. They’re all pretty cool, but there are three weapons you can attain relatively easily — better yet, there’s an attachment which can grant every weapon infinite ammo, allowing you to breeze through any challenge.

For a full breakdown on how to get infinite ammo for the Infinite Rocket Launcher, Chicago Sweeper, Handcannon, and literally every other weapon in the game via the Cat Ears, just read through our Resident Evil 4 breakdown below. If you’re playing for the first time, make sure to check our list of the best weapons.

How to unlock the Infinite Rocket Launcher – RE4 Remake

The Infinite Rocket Launcher is the easiest of the infinite weapons to unlock and use. The Merchant will sell this for 2,000,000 Pesetas after you’ve cleared the game once. It’ll take a while to save up that much in-game cash, but it will trivialise a lot of the game’s challenges, which is nice.

How to unlock the infinite Chicago Sweeper – RE4 Remake

The Chicago Sweeper SMG is a bit tougher to unlock, but won’t be too hard if you approach the challenge from the right angle. For this you’ll need to complete a Professional mode run with an A rank, which requires you to finish the game in under seven hours.

The main thing is that you’re allowed to complete this challenge on your second or even third run, which means you can freely use any bonus weapons you’ve acquired, or even carry upgraded weapons over from previous playthroughs, which should make Professional mode pretty achievable. After that it’s a matter of sticking to the main path and avoiding optional enemy encounters whenever possible to get to the end.

Once you’ve unlocked the Chicago Sweeper you’ll need to fully upgrade all of its attributes via the Merchant to access the Exclusive upgrade which grants infinite ammo — you could always purchase a DLC Weapon Exclusive Upgrade Ticket with real money to skip the upgrade process, but it’s really not necessary.

How to unlock the infinite Handcannon – RE4 Remake

The Handcannon is a magnum with infinite ammo once fully upgraded, making it one of the most fearsome weapons in the game. Honestly, all of the weapons we’ve listed are powerful, but this one is a beast considering the tiny footprint it leaves in Leon’s case. But to unlock it, you’ll need to complete a new game, in Professional mode, without any bonus weapons.

This means no carrying over your arsenal, and no using the Infinite Rocket Launcher or Chicago Sweeper. However, you can carry over your cosmetic outfits and attachments, including the hats which do modify game difficulty. For example, the Chicken Hat actually reduces the amount of damage you receive from all enemies, making the game much more achievable, even if you’re not feeling confident.

As with the Chicago Sweeper, the Exclusive upgrade for the Handcannon grants it infinite ammo, which can make a mockery of pretty much anything and everything.

How to unlock the infinite ammo Cat Ears – RE4 Remake

As said above, some cosmetic attachments do actually modify the game difficulty, and the perfect example is the Cat Ears. The Cat Ears accessory will make it so you can reload your weapons without ever using the ammo in your case, essentially giving every weapon in the game completely unlimited ammo.

This attachment is incredible, but it’s a reward for clearing the hardest challenge in the game: beating Professional mode with an S+ rank. S+ ranks can only be achieved by starting a new game – NG+ not allowed – and in the case of Professional mode, you can only save the game 15 times maximum, while finishing the game in under 5 hours and 30 minutes.

This is achievable, especially since bonus weapons are totally allowed, but it’s incredibly difficult. Getting the Exclusive upgrade unlocked on a bonus weapon will trivialise this challenge, of course, but that requires either scrounging every bit of treasure from the village area without taking a beating, or buying one of those pesky DLC upgrade tickets. As with the Handcannon, using the Chicken Hat will give you better chances, but this is the best reward in the game, and requires you to overcome the game’s toughest challenge.