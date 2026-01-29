RE3 Remake: Subway train route puzzle solution

If you’re still making your way through Capcom’s 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake, then you might be rubbing up against one of the game’s more complex puzzles. There aren’t many, but if any are going to trip you up, it’s probably this one.

This is basically the last task in the Uptown section of the game. Just after activating the four circuit breakers in the murky depths of the Substation, you’ll need to identify a route for the subway train to take in the Subway Control Room, otherwise it won’t move, and most of the tracks are out of commission. Just follow our instructions below to input the correct route and move on to the next part of Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Subway Control Room, train Route Setting puzzle answer – RE3 Remake

Once you finally make it inside the Subway Control Room it’s time to set the correct route. Identifying the correct route is the easy part, thanks to the Kite Bros Railway map taped to the control panel, but knowing what to input on the Railway Route Setting is another thing entirely.

You need to set the route to start from Redstone Street, before moving to Faust Avenue, Raccoon Central Station, Saint Michael’s Clock Tower, and finally Fox Park. The settings for Redstone Street and Fox Park cannot be altered and will already be in the correct position, so we just need to select the correct station and track for our train. First will be two letters for the station, and then a number for the track.

Arrange the Railway Route Setting as follows:

RE-01

FA-02

RA-03

SA-02

FO-01

This is the only viable route the subway train can take, and once entered, you’ll be able to return to the subway.