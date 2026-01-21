RE3 Remake: All safe and locker codes, combinations, and rewards

Resident Evil 3’s 2020 remake isn’t as dense with puzzles as most of the modern Resident Evil titles, which means one of the main roadblocks to completing the game will probably be safe codes and locker combinations.

RE3 isn’t a particularly tough game, but safe codes and locker combinations require scanning through documents and ensuring you don’t miss optional items. If you just want to tick Resident Evil 3 off your list while playing through the series, then we’re going to help you streamline your experience by providing all the safe codes and locker combinations you’ll need for your adventure.

Opening up each of the five locks in the game will reward you with the Master of Unlocking trophy and achievement.

Downtown Storage Room safe combination – RE3 Remake

While playing as Jill inside Downtown Raccoon City’s Redstone Pharmacy, take note of the Aqua Cure sign at the back of the room, and the three circled digits on the phone number at the bottom. The associated safe is located on the first floor of the building opposite the Redstone Pharmacy.

Rotate the lock to the left (counterclockwise) until you reach 9, right (clockwise) to 3, and left (counterclockwise) again to 7. This will unlock the safe and reward you with a Dot Sight for your handgun, which is a great upgrade.

Police Station safe combination – RE3 Remake

While playing as Carlos in the Police Station, you’ll find the safe combination in an office in a document titled Internal Memo. The safe can be found in a side room of the West Office.

Rotate the lock left (counterclockwise) until it reaches 9, right (clockwise) to 15, and left (counterclockwise) again to 7. This will reward you with the Hip Pouch.

Police Station Locker Room locker code – RE3 Remake

While still playing as Carlos, you’ll find the Locker Room code on a whiteboard in the room South of the Operations Room.

Run up to the Locker Room on the second floor and enter “CAP” on the lock. This will reward you with a Flash Grenade, which is admittedly a bit disappointing.

Police Station 3F Locker code – RE3 Remake

In the Police Station’s Safety Deposit Room, while still playing as Carlos, you can find a photograph of the 3F Locker combination on the whiteboard.

You can find the locker at the end of the short hallway at the top of the main staircase. Enter the code “DCM” on the lock, and you’ll get 20 Assault Rifle ammo as a reward.

Hospital safe combination – RE3 Remake

While playing as Carlos in the Hospital you’ll find the RE: Lost Items document in the Operating Room, and that will outline the combination. The safe you need to find is located in the Nurses Station.

Once you find the Nurses Station safe, rotate the lock right (clockwise) to 9, and then left (counterclockwise) to 3. This is a better reward than the two lockers, as you’ll get a Dual Magazine for Carlos’ Assault Rifle.