Pragmata: How to unlock the Secret True Ending

Pragmata’s ending is lovely, but you won’t want to miss the extended version.

Yes, there’s a secret “True Ending” in Pragmata that hints at a different outcome for our hero, Hugh, and his pal, Diana, and you’ll need to undertake the Unknown Signal mode in order to see it.

Getting the true ending is relatively simple; it just requires you to complete a few tasks first. Just read through our guide below for everything you need to know.

How to unlock Pragmata’s True Ending

First, we’re going to give you the quick breakdown on what you need to witness Pragmata’s True Ending, and you can scroll down for a more step-by-step breakdown on how to unlock it.

Complete the main game Start Unknown Signal Collect 100% items in each sector Defeat all Enhanced sector bosses Complete all Unknown Signal Simulation Missions Defeat the Enhanced final boss

How to start Unknown Signal – Pragmata

Unknown Signal will unlock and become available as soon as you complete Pragmata’s main story. We explain the mode in more detail here.

Clearing Unknown Signal and earning The Right Man for the Job trophy/achievement is necessary to witness the true ending.

Once you start Unknown Signal, you’ll be able to take the Tram to the Hidden Chamber, where Big Cabin will ask you to undertake a series of simulation missions.

How to unlock all Simulation Missions in the Hidden Chamber – Pragmata

If you’ve been diligent in collecting items throughout Pragmata, then you should already have some simulation missions available.

To unlock all Simulation Missions, you must collect all optional items in each sector and defeat the Enhanced sector bosses.

Collecting the optional items is exactly what it sounds like: asking you to get 100% completion for each sector — we have guides for all of Pragmata’s optional collectibles in our complete Pragmata walkthrough.

The Enhanced bosses, meanwhile, will be waiting at the end of each of the first four sectors, in the same place you fought the original bosses.

Each area you 100% and each Enhanced boss you defeat will unlock one of Big Cabin’s Simulation Missions in the Hidden Chamber. Once you unlock all of the Simulation Missions, you just need to complete them.

Hidden Chamber rewards – Pragmata

You’ll get a variety of rewards from the Hidden Chamber’s treasure room after completing all Simulation Missions, including a very important mod:

Lim Cannon (Weapon)

Black Box (Mod)

Obsidia (Hugh outfit)

Black Neon (Diana outfit)

There’s just one more step to complete to unlock the secret True Ending.

True Ending final steps – Pragmata

Now that the Hidden Chamber’s treasure room has been raided, it’s time to finish Unknown Signal.

All you need to do now is equip the Black Box Mod to Hugh and undertake the final boss at the end of the Central Port sector. This will be an Enhanced version of the boss and very tough, so make sure to prepare accordingly.

This is Pragmata’s final challenge, and once you complete it, you’ll be able to see a secret final scene after the game’s usual conclusion. Congratulations on unlocking Pragmata’s secret True Ending.