Pragmata: All Terra Dome optional item locations

The Terra Dome is a heavily forested portion of Pragmata that has loads of optional items for you to find.

You’ll have to break down and reconstruct trees in order to progress, but don’t let that distract you from finding Holo-Walls and more. In this guide, we’re breaking down the location for every Storage Expander, Cartridge Holder, Safe Box, Pure Lunum, Mod, and REM in the Terra Dome section of Pragmata.

You’ll already have the Lim Eraser tool, but you’ll need to return with the Deletion Protocol technique in order to earn some of these items.

This follows on from our guide to all Mass Production Array optional item locations.

Terra Dome Platform and Central Lift item locations – Pragmata

The Terra Dome Platform and Central Lift Tram Stations share the same Block Information as part of the Terra Dome Entrance, which means you’ll complete both lists at once.

Terra Dome Platform and Central Lift item list:

Safe Boxes x5

Pure Lunum x1

Mods x2

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

Training Data x1

At the end of the large bridge from the Terra Dome Platform Tram Station, you’ll see a crane on your left holding a box. You can use this as a platform to get across to a raised grassy section hiding a Safe Box. Near the entrance to the Red Zone: Terra Dome Entrance, you’ll find three Safe Boxes.

Completing the Red Zone: Terra Dome Entrance will reward you with Pure Lunum. In the room opposite the holographic deer, you’ll find the Cheap Shot Mod, in addition to Training Data. After removing the tree in the Central Lift, you can platform up to the Flowers REM. Once you’re able to activate the Central Lift, you can drop down from the Upper Floor to find a Safe Box on the edge of the lift shaft. You can find the Precision Shot Mod on the upper floor of the elevator room.

Envirolytics Lab and Meteorology Sim Lab item locations – Pragmata

The Envirolytics Lab and Meteorology Sim Lab are both a part of the Eco Modeling Lab block, and share the same item list.

Envirolytics Lab and Meteorology Sim Lab item list:

Safe Boxes x5

Pure Lunum x3

Mods x3

Read Earth Memory (REM) x2

There’s another Holo-Wall hiding a Safe Box on the top floor of the room where you print a new tree branch. Inside the Red Zone: Eco Modeling Lab you can find the Collateral Damage Mod and Pure Lunum. The Balloons REM can be found just down the stairs from the Envirolytics Lab Tram Station, behind some rocks. A passage near the previous REM leads to a dead end, but there’s actually a Holo-Wall hiding the Recursive Learning Mod here.

There’s an arch over the bottom of the main staircase, and you can use this as a bridge to enter a side room. Once you defeat the enemies in here, you’ll find a Safe Box. A Safe Box can be found on the ground floor of the main lab room, inside a container, near a passage blocked by red, Dead Lunafilament. Behind the Dead Lunafilament, you’ll find another Safe Box. Move the platforms around in here, and you’ll find a lift leading to Pure Lunum. You’ll probably spot an REM behind some glass before you figure out how to reach it. Near the passage blocked by Dead Lunafilament, jump on top of the containers and you’ll see a small passage blocked by Lim. Follow the passage through to find the RC Car REM. The Aggressive Defense Mod can be found in the same room as the Meteorology Sim Lab Tram Station. After defeating the miniboss you encounter after printing and crossing the tree branches, you’ll find a Safe Box hidden in the edges of the arena behind a Holo-Wall. Further down the same hallway as the Holo-Wall you can find Pure Lunum.

GeoScience Lab item locations – Pragmata

The GeoScience Lab is part of the Soil Research block.

GeoScience Lab item list:

Safe Boxes x10

Pure Lunum x1

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

Training Data x1

After meeting Eight, you’ll find a Safe Box in the forested cave before reaching the beach. Go left when you reach the beach to find some Lim to erase, leading to Training Data. While searching for the four switches to unlock the door near the beach, just after the elevator, you’ll find a Safe Box in a hallway. When you reach the lookout over the beach, you’ll notice a trail of Lim leading into a small hole. Drop down to find another Safe Box. Downstairs in the GeoScience Lab, turn right as soon as the elevator descends to find a Holo-Wall hiding a Safe Box. In the same room, past the Lim to erase, you’ll find another Safe Box. Another Safe Box in the next room, hiding amongst the roots. Deeper inside, another Safe Box can be found in a side room, with an REM visible behind glass. To find that REM, follow the main path and turn left to see Lim to erase, and you’ll find the Swing REM at the end of the path. In the next square room, you can find two Safe Boxes on the upper level. The first can be reached before jumping down, and the second requires a platform to be activated. The next room will have a Pure Lunum box immediately visible as you enter. Climbing the nearby movable platforms and erasing some Lim will reveal a Safe Box and a switch you need to progress.

Cultivation Lab item locations – Pragmata

The Cultivation Lab is part of the Terrarium block.

Cultivation Lab item list:

Pure Lunum x1

Storage Expander x1

Upon completing the Red Zone: Terrarium, you will earn the Storage Expander and Pure Lunum, completing this block in one.

The next guide in this series is all optional item locations in the Lunum Mines.