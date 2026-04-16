Pragmata: All Solar Power Plant optional item locations

If you love scouring areas for every item you can get your hands on, you will love Pragmata.

The Solar Power Plant is just the first of Pragmata’s five main areas, and it’s stuffed full of optional items — some of which you won’t be able to reach until you’ve progressed through the main story. We’ll let you know which items you need to return for later while we break down the location of every item in the Solar Power Plant. If you don’t want to miss a thing on your first run through Pragmata, you’ll need the info in this guide.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the location of every Storage Expander, Cartridge Holder, Safe Box, Pure Lunum, Mod, and REM in the Solar Power Plant section of Pragmata.

Power Plant Platform item locations – Pragmata

There’s just one item to find in the Generator Entrance block, but you’ll have to return to it later.

Power Plant Platform item list:

Storage Expander x1

After restoring power, you’ll find a door blocked by Lunafilament, labeled Test Module 0058. You’ll need to return after acquiring the ability to remove Lunafilament – the Lim Eraser – in the second area, the Mass Production Array. When you come back, you’ll find a valuable Storage Expander.

Sealed Sector Gate item locations – Pragmata

There are four total items in the Power Distribution Center block, though you’ll need to return later for some of them. In this area, you’ll need to find five switches in order to open the gate and move forward, but there are optional items to find too.

Sealed Sector Gate item list:

Safe Boxes x3

Pure Lunum x1

After finding Switch 02 – located on the upper right section of the room – you can drop down to the lowest level to find a Safe Box in the corner. Behind the laser grid near the start, you’ll find a passage leading to a Safe Box. Once you return to this area with the Lim Eraser, you can open a passage leading to a new combat challenger, which will reward you with Pure Lunum and a Safe Box.

Main Control Lobby item locations – Pragmata

There are four items in The Concourse block, but each is unique, and you shouldn’t miss them.

Main Control Lobby item list:

Mods x1

Cartridge Holder x1

Read Earth Memory (REM) x2

After you leave the Sealed Sector Gate area, you’ll find the Globe REM. This is part of a necessary cutscene and can’t be missed. You’ll find this before the Tram Stop for this area. The Hardened Suit Mod is next to the Main Control Lobby Tram Station. A Cartridge Holder can be found in the room next to the Main Control Lobby Tram Station. Before the elevator, which will obviously become a battleground, turn left, and at the top of the lift, you’ll find the Crayons REM behind a Holo-Wall.

The next guide in this series is all optional item locations in the Mass Production Array.