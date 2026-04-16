Pragmata: How to unblock Blue and Red goo from paths

Pragmata has one thing to prevent you from accessing all its secrets on your first run through, and it’s this blue or red goo.

This is Lim, or Lunafilament. You’ll encounter the two Blue and Red types over the course of the game. These will block doorways and passages, preventing you from mopping up optional items and upgrades early on in the game.

You will get the ability to remove these messes and grab the items you’ve missed as you progress, and we’re breaking down how in this guide.

There will be mild spoilers ahead for Pragmata.

How to remove Lim – Pragmata

The blue misprints you come across that block your path is Lim, and you’ll need the Lim Eraser in order to get rid of it.

The Lim Eraser is a necessary upgrade you’ll find over the course of the story. Specifically, the Lim Eraser can be found in the game’s second area, the Mass Production Array, past the Recycling Control Tram Station.

Once you grab the Lim Eraser, you can use the Tram system to return to older areas and grab the upgrades you missed.

How to remove Dead Lunafilament – Pragmata

The red-tinted goo that blocks paths is instead Dead Lunafilament. The Lim Eraser ability isn’t enough for Diana to get rid of this, so she’ll need the Deletion Protocol unlock.

We don’t want to spoil exactly what this does or how you get it, but you’ll be able to unlock the ability after completing the game’s fourth area, the Lunum Mines. After unlocking it, you can then return to earlier areas, and there will be nothing in your way.