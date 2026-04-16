Pragmata release times: When it launches in your time zone

Pragmata releases very soon, and players across both PC and console should be gearing up to explore the Moon.

Capcom’s latest RE Engine adventure – which we gave 4 stars in our full review – shouldn’t be missed, and you’ll be able to play it very soon after a very long wait. We’ve got the precise times you’ll be able to play the game in your time zone listed below. Whether you’re playing on PC or console, you can find out when you can start playing Pragmata here. And if you want to play early, you can even try the New Zealand trick.

Pragmata Steam PC launch times

Check out the PRAGMATA global launch map for Steam to see exactly when Hugh & Diana’s journey begins in your time zone.



🚀 Preload available now for everyone who pre-ordered the game!



🎮 Consoles: regional rolling midnight launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch… pic.twitter.com/gIjsuCMf07 — PRAGMATA (@PRAGMATAgame) April 15, 2026

Pragmata is enjoying a simultaneous global launch on PC via Steam, but this does mean you might be waiting for longer than some console players in your region.

Thursday, April 16:

PDT: 9 pm

MDT: 10 pm

CDT: 11 pm

Friday, April 17:

EDT: 12 am

BRT: 1 am

BST: 5 am

CEST: 6 am

MSK: 7 am

IST: 9:30 am

CST: 12 am

JST: 1 pm

AEST: 2 pm

NZST: 4 pm

Pragmata PS5, Xbox, Switch 2 console launch times

Pragmata’s console release across PS5 and PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2, will happen at midnight local time globally. This means that as long as you’ve purchased the game from the console digital storefront in your region, you’ll be able to start playing at 12 am Thursday, April 17, local time.

Pragmata console New Zealand trick launch times

If you want to start playing Pragmata as early as possible on console, then the New Zealand trick is for you.

Xbox players can simply change the region of their console to New Zealand, and this will give them access to digital games at the same time as New Zealanders. PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 players, meanwhile, will need to create a New Zealand account for their console and purchase the game using that account.

If you do decide to jump through the hoops to start playing Pragmata early, you can expect to start playing on console at the following times:

Thursday, April 16:

PDT: 5 am

MDT: 6 am

CDT: 7 am

EDT: 8 am

BRT: 9 am

BST: 1 pm

CEST: 2 pm

MSK: 3 pm

IST: 5:30 pm

CST: 8 pm

JST: 9 pm

AEST: 10 pm

Friday, April 17: