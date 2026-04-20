Pragmata: New Game+ and Unknown Signal explained

Once you finish your first run through Pragmata’s main story, you’ll unlock a bunch of new modes.

It might be tempting to run straight into New Game+ with your upgraded arsenal and take down a few of the early foes, but you should actually take a look at Unknown Signal first instead.

In this guide, we’re breaking down exactly what New Game+ and Unknown Signal modes are in Pragmata, and which you should play first.

Unknown Signal explained – Pragmata

Unknown Signal is a post-game mode that you should start playing as soon as you unlock it.

You’ll continue a completed save file, returning to the Shelter just before your encounter with the final boss. Only this time, Cabin has picked up an unknown signal and will send you to the Hidden Chamber.

Inside the Hidden Chamber, you’ll find ten new simulation missions. Unknown Signal acts as an interesting post-game challenge and also a type of epilogue, making it essential to see.

New Game+ explained – Pragmata

New Game+ is basically exactly what it sounds like. It allows you to start from the beginning of the story while carrying over all of the unlock and upgrade progress you’ve made.

Optional items in stages that are repeatable – like Safe Boxes and Upgrade Components – will be totally replenished, while items you can only collect once, like Training Data and Storage Expanders, will already be collected.

This allows you to push your builds to the max, unlock absolutely everything, and flex on all of the game’s challenges. If you want more Pragmata even after you finish Unknown Signal, then New Game+ is for you.