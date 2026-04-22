Pragmata: All Mini-Cabin statue locations

Pragmata is filled with collectibles and optional items, but none are tougher to find than the Mini Cabin statues.

Cabin is a robotic AI with a giant tablet-like screen/face, and he’s basically your loyal friend while using the Shelter aboard the Cradle. There are 15 small Mini Cabin statues to be found around the game – three in each sector – and in this guide, we’re breaking down how to find and shoot them all.

Just follow our instructions, and you’ll be able to locate every single Mini Cabin statue and unlock the Mini-Hunter Supreme trophy and achievement.

Solar Power Plant Mini-Cabin locations – Pragmata

All three of these are in the Power Distribution Center area.

Mini Cabin location #1

After unlocking the five switches for the gate in the Power Distribution Center, past the Sealed Sector Gate Tram Station, you can find the Mini-Cabin statue standing in the corner, on top of a small container, near the path blocked by Lunafilament.

Mini Cabin location #2

After picking up the Globe REM, you can find a Mini Cabin statue on one of the nearby bunk beds.

Mini Cabin location #3

After finding the Crayons REM behind the Holo-Wall before taking the large elevator, a Mini-Cabin can be found standing atop one of the exhaust fans in the shaft.

Mass Production Array Mini-Cabin locations – Pragmata

These can be found in the Shopping District, Interconnecting Passage, and Lim Recycling Control areas.

Mini Cabin location #1

Found in the Shopping District. After going up an elevator rail, the Mini-Cabin can be found on top of the building to your left.

Mini Cabin location #2

After hacking the third beacon atop the blue tower, you’ll be able to move inside a nearby apartment-like room where you can watch a scene with Hugh and Diana. Before entering, turn left, and you can see a Mini-Cabin standing on top of a truck jutting out of the wall.

Mini Cabin location #3

In the same room as the Lim Recycling Control Tram Station, you can find a Mini-Cabin hiding inside a nearby storage crate.

Terra Dome Mini-Cabin locations – Pragmata

These Mini-Cabins can be found in the Eco Modeling Lab and Soil Research areas.

Mini Cabin location #1

Just after you first repair a tree branch, climb to the top of the stairs, turn around, and you’ll see a Mini-Cabin stood on a tree branch high up near the ceiling.

Mini Cabin location #2

During the beach section, after making it up to the upper balcony, you’ll see a Mini-Cabin to your left on a branch stemming from the large tree.

Mini Cabin location #3

In the same room as the Swing REM, you can find a Mini-Cabin inside the nearby printer. You’ll need to climb a box or hover to get a good shot at it.

Lunum Mines Mini-Cabin locations – Pragmata

These Mini-Cabins can be found in the Nexus Tower and Main Excavation Site areas.

Mini Cabin location #1

After dropping a container in the large lunar surface part of the Logistics Management Site, you can turn to your left to see a Mini-Cabin statue hanging out.

Mini Cabin location #2

Near the block-pushing section where you must make a staircase, from where you find Training Data, you can turn around to see a Mini-Cabin standing high up on the orange crane.

Mini Cabin location #3

From the Tower Access Point Tram Station, move toward the large hole and then look across to the left side of the room. You’ll see a Mini-Cabin standing atop a piece of conspicuous equipment.

Central Port Mini-Cabin locations – Pragmata

These Mini-Cabins are in the Port Entrance, Regolith Lab, and Orbital Elevator areas.

Mini Cabin location #1

Quite close to the Port Entrance, after making it over the gap and wiping out the corrupted robots, look back to where you came from, and there’s a Mini-Cabin hiding behind some equipment to your left.

Mini Cabin location #2

In the same room as the Safe Box on the left side of Regolith Lab, look up to the corner of the ceiling from the Safe Box to see a Mini-Cabin standing on an orange pipe.

Mini Cabin location #3

From the Laboratory – Main Entrance Tram Station, head to the right and follow the staircase down to the upgrade components. From there, look over the ruined filament to see a Mini-Cabin standing amongst the wreckage.