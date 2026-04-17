Pragmata: All Lunum Mines optional item locations

The Lunum Mines is Pragmata’s fourth main area, and it’s packed with just as many secrets as the first three.

This area will often have you exploring the surface of the moon, experimenting with different levels of gravity, and avoiding some ferocious enemies. You can figure all of that out for yourself, because we’re just breaking down the locations of all optional items you might miss. In this guide, we’re breaking down the location of every Storage Expander, Cartridge Holder, Safe Box, Pure Lunum, Mod, and REM in the Lunum Mines section of Pragmata.

This follows on from our guide to all Terra Dome optional item locations.

Mine Platform item locations – Pragmata

The Mine Platform is part of the Mine Entrance block.

Mine Platform item list:

Safe Box x3

Mods x1

Storage Expander x1

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

In the first low-gravity platforming section after descending in the elevator, you can use your Lim Eraser to find the Equilibrium Mod to your right. In the next low-gravity section where you drop containers, you can thrust your way over to a Safe Box on the upper left wall. You’ll need to return with the Deletion Protocol technique to open the path to your right when first encountering the LunaDigger robot. It contains an awkward platforming puzzle that will reward you with a Storage Expander and a Safe Box. When on the upper level of the same LunaDigger intro room, you can grab the Campfire REM by dropping through the broken staircase.

Crane Control Room item locations – Pragmata

The Crane Control Room is part of the Crane Operation Yard block.

Crane Control Room item list:

Safe Boxes x3

Mods x2

In the first lunar surface trek of this section, you can use the first scoop-like crane to get up to the Analog Aggression Mod.

As soon as you exit the upper level back to the lunar surface, immediately drop down and to the right to find a Holo-Wall hiding a Safe Box. In the middle of this large surface stretch, you can find a Safe Box on the upper left, accessible by platforming from a fallen container. On the far left side of this lunar surface area, you can find the Digital Dominance Mod on a high platform.

Warehouse Entrance and Exit item locations – Pragmata

The Warehouse Entrance and Warehouse Exit are part of the Warehouse block.

Warehouse Entrance and Exit item list:

Safe Boxes x5

Pure Lunum x2

Mods x1

Storage Expander x1

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

Training Data x1

Clearing the Red Zone: Warehouse will reward you with a Storage Expander and Pure Lunum. Solving the block pushing puzzle next to the Warehouse Entrance Tram Station will net you the Bug Net REM and a Safe Box. In the square room with the broken staircase, there are more blocks to push. You can slide a block from the rear of the room into the middle to make a platform, and then use your thrusters to boost over and access the Nice Nodes Mod and a Safe Box just above. As you make your way into the next room, you’ll find Pure Lunum. In the hallway with the single movable block, you can climb up to find a Safe Box. Another Safe Box is in the room where you use blocks to make a staircase. Training Data can also be found after you make a route to the upper floor.

Mining Control Room and Logistics Management item locations – Pragmata

The Mining Control Room and Logistics Management are part of the Main Excavation Site block.

Mining Control Room and Logistics Management item list:

Safe Boxes x4

Pure Lunum x1

Mods x2

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

You’ll see two chests through glass as you approach the wrecked building from the lunar surface, and by using the containers outside, you can push the nearby blocks and make a path to them to earn a Safe Box and the Eagle Eye Mod. Before heading inside the building, you can climb a wall to the left side to find the Tent REM. There’s a doorway blocked by Dead Lunafilament here, which hides a Safe Box. From the Logistics Management Tram Station, the next Lunar Surface area has Lim you can erase on the bottom level to reveal a Safe Box. On the left side of this lunar surface area, you can move blocks to make a staircase up, and then use cranes to platform over to the Synaptic Response Mod. On the right side of the lunar surface, you can climb up to find a Safe Box on the upper level. Just before the room where you can drop down the container to use as a platform, you’ll find Pure Lunum.

Tower Access Point and Mainframe Access item locations – Pragmata

The Tower Access Point and Mainframe Access are part of the Nexus Tower block.

Tower Access Point and Mainframe Access item list:

Safe Boxes x2

Pure Lunum x1

Mods x1

Training Data x1

Training Data can be found as soon as you enter the room with the Tower Access Point Tram Station. A Safe Box is on the other side of the room with a large hole to descend. Another Safe Box is just below the top floor of the hole, behind a Holo-Wall. Completing the Red Zone: Main Excavation Site will reward you with Pure Lunum and the Economize Mod.

Once you complete the Lunum Mines, you’ll earn the Deletion Protocol technique and can return to earlier areas to pick up optional items you’ve missed.