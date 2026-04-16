Pragmata: How long to beat and Tram Station area list

Pragmata is available to play right now, and it’s a relatively short and breezy experience.

That’s no bad thing, though — Pragmata packs a lot of game into a short time span, which can be extended with Training Missions, New Game+, and an unlockable post-game mode.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how long it’ll take you to clear through Pragmata’s main story and its optional extras.

How long to beat Pragmata

Pragmata is a short game by modern standards, but that works to its benefit. Here’s how long you should expect to be playing Pragmata:

Beeline story: 8 hours

Story + some optional objectives: 10 hours

Story + optional items + Training Missions: 12 hours

As mentioned above, Pragmata is a pretty short game, packed with optional scenes featuring Diana, upgrade menus to peruse, and optional items and challenges littering each area. This includes items you can use to upgrade Hugh and Diana (some of which will require backtracking) in addition to Red Zone challenges.

Back at the Shelter, meanwhile, you can undertake Training Missions – some of which are more difficult than the main game – that will reward you with more upgrade materials, and they’re worth undertaking.

Once you’ve hit credits, you’ll unlock more postgame content to enjoy, extending the playtime further.

Pragmata area and Tram Station list

Pragmata has just five primary areas for you to delve through, and each of those areas comes with several Tram Stations that act as checkpoints you can use to travel to the Shelter and back.

Solar Power Plant area 1 Tram Stations

Power Plant Platform

Sealed Sector Gate

Main Control Lobby

Mass Production Array area 2 Tram Stations

Test Site Platform

Interconnecting Passage

Office Space

Recycling Control

Terra Dome area 3 Tram Stations

Terra Dome Platform

Envirolytics Lab

Meteorology Sim Lab

Central Lift – Upper Floor

GeoScience Lab

Cultivation Lab

Lunum Mines area 4 Tram Stations

Mine Platform

Crane Control Room

Warehouse Entrance

Warehouse Exit

Logistics Management

Tower Access Point

Mainframe Access

Central Port area 5 Tram Stations