Pragmata: How long to beat and Tram Station area list
How long to beat Pragmata, with a full list of the areas and Tram Stations you can find in the game.
Pragmata is available to play right now, and it’s a relatively short and breezy experience.
That’s no bad thing, though — Pragmata packs a lot of game into a short time span, which can be extended with Training Missions, New Game+, and an unlockable post-game mode.
In this guide, we’re breaking down how long it’ll take you to clear through Pragmata’s main story and its optional extras.
How long to beat Pragmata
Pragmata is a short game by modern standards, but that works to its benefit. Here’s how long you should expect to be playing Pragmata:
- Beeline story: 8 hours
- Story + some optional objectives: 10 hours
- Story + optional items + Training Missions: 12 hours
As mentioned above, Pragmata is a pretty short game, packed with optional scenes featuring Diana, upgrade menus to peruse, and optional items and challenges littering each area. This includes items you can use to upgrade Hugh and Diana (some of which will require backtracking) in addition to Red Zone challenges.
Back at the Shelter, meanwhile, you can undertake Training Missions – some of which are more difficult than the main game – that will reward you with more upgrade materials, and they’re worth undertaking.
Once you’ve hit credits, you’ll unlock more postgame content to enjoy, extending the playtime further.
Pragmata area and Tram Station list
Pragmata has just five primary areas for you to delve through, and each of those areas comes with several Tram Stations that act as checkpoints you can use to travel to the Shelter and back.
Solar Power Plant area 1 Tram Stations
- Power Plant Platform
- Sealed Sector Gate
- Main Control Lobby
Mass Production Array area 2 Tram Stations
- Test Site Platform
- Interconnecting Passage
- Office Space
- Recycling Control
Terra Dome area 3 Tram Stations
- Terra Dome Platform
- Envirolytics Lab
- Meteorology Sim Lab
- Central Lift – Upper Floor
- GeoScience Lab
- Cultivation Lab
Lunum Mines area 4 Tram Stations
- Mine Platform
- Crane Control Room
- Warehouse Entrance
- Warehouse Exit
- Logistics Management
- Tower Access Point
- Mainframe Access
Central Port area 5 Tram Stations
- Central Port Platform
- Cargo Terminal
- Research Sector Gate
- Research Sector Lobby
- Connect Center
- Laboratory – Main Entrance
- Orbital Elevator Access