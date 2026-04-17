Pragmata: All Central Port optional item locations

Central Port is Pragmata’s final area, and the last place you need to visit to grab all the optional items for 100% completion.

At this point in the game, you will already have the Lim Eraser and Deletion Protocol, meaning that this guide is just to help guide you to optional items you might miss in the maze-like halls of the Central Port. You should be able to find everything yourself, but we’re here to help just in case.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the location of every Storage Expander, Cartridge Holder, Safe Box, Pure Lunum, Mod, and REM in the Central Port final section of Pragmata.

This follows on from our guide to all Lunum Mines optional item locations.

Central Port Platform and Cargo Terminal item locations – Pragmata

The Central Port Platform and Cargo Terminal are part of the Port Entrance block.

Central Port Platform and Cargo Terminal item list:

Mods x1

Read Earth Memory x1

After the train section you’ll encounter corrupted Walker robots, and you can find the Untapped Potential Mod in a side room. Using the movable platforms you can reach the Parasol REM in a raised hallway.

Research Sector Gate item locations – Pragmata

The Research Sector Gate is part of the Research Sector block.

Research Sector Gate and Lobby item list:

Safe Boxes x2

Training Data x1

After descending down the large cinematic elevator, you’ll find Training Data in the first room you find. One Safe Box can be found in the far left corner of the ruined containers. A staircase leading underneath the main platform will lead you to a second Safe Box.

Research Sector Lobby item locations – Pragmata

The Research Sector Lobby isn’t actually part of the Research Sector block, it’s part of the Regolith Lab block.

Research Sector Lobby item list:

Safe Boxes x2

Pure Lunum x3

Mods x2

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

Take the left route from the Research Sector Lobby Tram Station, up the stairs. Making your way through will lead to a Safe Box on a balcony. The lasers in the next room can be deactivated by using a switch high up on the wall, and the chest here contains the Heat Transfer Mod. If you take the right route from the Research Sector Lobby Tram Station, you can find the Red Zone: Regolith Lab. You’ll earn two pieces of Pure Lunum as a reward. On the lower level of the room past the Red Zone, you’ll find a Holo-Wall hiding the Water Gun REM. Clear the lasers and Dead Lunafilament in the same room to find a leading down towards a combat challenge that will reward you with the Cursed Mod. A Safe Box is on the upper level, as you enter the next room with the Eight monologue. Following the main path, you’ll find Pure Lunum in the next room near a pile of Dead Lunafilament that you must unblock.

Connect Center item locations – Pragmata

The Connect Center is part of the Lunafilament Lab block.

Connect Center item list:

Safe Boxes x4

Pure Lunum x3

Storage Expander x1

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

Training Data x1

Near the Connect Center Tram Station, you’ll find the Red Zone: Lunafilament Lab, and you’ll earn a Storage Expander and Pure Lunum as a reward for clearing it. We’re taking on the left side of the Connect Center Tram Station first. After making your way through the combat challenge, you can clear Dead Lunafilament in the next room to find two Safe Boxes. We’re going to the right side of the Connect Center Tram Station next. There’s a Safe Box behind Dead Lunafilament on the ground level of the multi-switch room. Once you make it out of the multi-switch room, you’ll find the Sandcastle REM. In the room with corrupted Walkers and printed cars, you can find Pure Lunum. Before dropping down the hole through the next door, you’ll find Training Data on your left. After making your way through the main Connect Center doors and defeating the enemy, you’ll find Pure Lunum in the next room. After the scene with Eight and the doctor’s holograms, you can find a Safe Box at the end of the hallway.

Laboratory Main Entrance and Orbital Elevator Access item locations – Pragmata

The Laboratory – Main Entrance and Orbital Elevator Access are part of the Orbital Elevator block.

Laboratory Main Entrance and Orbital Elevator Access item list:

Safe Boxes x5

Mods x1

On the right side of the bridge leading toward the elevator, you can find a Safe Box to jump over to. In the U-shaped room with corrupted Walkers there’s a Holo-Wall on one of the platforms, leading down to two Safe Boxes. In the room with the staircase going up, head left and through the doors to find multiple aerial robots and jamming beacons. Once through, you can platform over to the Adrenaline Flood Mod on the upper level of the staircase room. Heading up toward the Orbital Elevator again, there’s a Safe Box on the right side of the ramp leading up. When you reach the top of the ramp, check the right side balcony for another Safe Box.

And that should be it. If you’ve been following along with our location guides, your Block Information should read 100% across the board.