Pragmata: All Mass Production Array optional item locations

We’re continuing to cover every optional item location in Pragmata, this time giving you a complete overview of the Mass Production Array area.

This is the second main area in Pragmata, and has many more optional items to find than the first area. Just like the first area, there will be some items that you won’t be able to obtain immediately, but we’ll tell you what you’re missing and what you can grab from the start.

This area is where you’ll learn a technique to deconstruct Lunafilament called the Lim Eraser, allowing you to access a variety of new areas and pick up items you’ve missed. The Shopping District and beyond are very large areas, and it’ll take some time to find everything, so we recommend backtracking through the stage to find optional items after getting the ability.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the location of every Storage Expander, Cartridge Holder, Safe Box, Pure Lunum, Mod, and REM in the Mass Production Array section of Pragmata.

This follows on from our guide to all Solar Power Plant optional item locations.

Test Site Platform item locations – Pragmata

This first section is part of the Test Site Entrance block, and is themed after Times Square. You’ll need the Lim Eraser to grab the items in this area.

Test Site Platform item list:

Safe Boxes x3

With the Lim Eraser, you can open the entrance to the Nouvelle shop to find a Safe Box. The restaurant opposite also has a Safe Box that can be accessed with the Lim Eraser. From the Office Space Tram Station, you can turn out of the corridor to find Lim to erase, but you can jump off the stairs to grab a Safe Box on the roof to the left. This is the only Safe Box in this area you can grab without the Lim Eraser.

Shopping District – Entrance item locations – Pragmata

Part of the Shopping District block.

Shopping District – Entrance item list:

Safe Boxes x5

Pure Lunum x2

Mods x2

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

After heading through the diner with the Resident Devil poster in, you’ll find Pure Lunum at the end of a hallway lined with lasers. Run down it and to the left to get to the Pure Lunum. At the top of the lift from near the Pure Lunum, you’ll find a passage leading to a Safe Box. While looking down, opposite the entrance to Diana’s, you can see Lim to erase, which leads to another Safe Box. After unlocking the second beacon, you’ll find a Safe Box and Pure Lunum in the next room. In the store called ‘Diana’s’, you can find a Holo-Wall hidden on the upper level with a Safe Box inside. A Safe Box containing a Cabin Coin can be found in the red-tinted shopping area behind some lasers. The switch to deactivate the lasers is on the rear wall, just past the first Walker enemy. The Basketball REM isn’t far past the last Safe Box, placed behind some shelving in this area. After finally making it through that area, you’ll find a Blue Chest containing the Close Quarters Mod. Completing the Red Zone: Shopping District will reward you with Pure Lunum.

Interconnecting Passage item locations – Pragmata

Part of the Side Alley block.

Interconnecting Passage item list:

Safe Boxes x1

Mods x2

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

The third beacon is atop a tower in the Interconnecting Passage. At the foot of the tower, you’ll find the Long-range Targeting Mod. Also near the tower, an elevator will open up in an alley on the ground level and lead to the Slide REM. While climbing up near the tower, you will see a Safe Box placed on a truck halfway up a wall. You’ll need to drop down from a lift to grab it.

Office Space item locations – Pragmata

The Office Space is part of the Business District block.

Office Space item list:

Safe Boxes x5

Pure Lunum x2

Mods x1

Cartridge Holder x1

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1

Pure Lunum can be found in the same room as the Office Space Tram Stop. A Safe Box can be found near the Red Zone: Business District entrance. Completing the Red Zone: Business District will reward you with the Pocket Refinery Mod and Pure Lunum. A shortcut back to the Office Space Tram Stop can be opened through a passage opposite the Red Zone: Business District, and at the bottom of this room is another Safe Box. Near the top of the room, meanwhile, you can find a Cartridge Holder. Erasing the Lim from the hallway (near the aforementioned Safe Box as part of the Test Site Entrance block) will lead you to a large room to navigate. Inside, you’ll find a Safe Box as you climb up, and the Skateboard REM at the top. With the Lim Eraser, there’s more Lim to remove near the Red Zone: Business District entrance, but you’ll need to return with the Deletion Protocol technique to remove the Dead Lunafilament and grab the two Safe Boxes.

Recycling Control item locations – Pragmata

Part of the Lim Recycling Facility block.

Recycling Control item list:

Safe Boxes x3

Read Earth Memory (REM) x1