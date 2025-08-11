Pokémon World Championships 2025 Schedule: How to watch the VGC, TCG and more
How to watch all the action from this weekend’s Pokemon World Championships
The 2025 Pokémon World Championships kick off later this week in Anaheim, California.
This year’s event will see the world’s best players compete across the Pokémon Video Game Championships, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Go. As always, all three days will be livestreamed from the event.
Below, you can check out a full schedule for the main events across the weekend. Times are subject to change, and matches may last longer or end quicker than planned.
Streaming Schedule: All Times Listed in PT
Pokémon VGC
Stream: Twitch.tv/Pokemon, YouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Rosemary Kelley, Scott Glaza, Aaron Zheng, Ben Kyriakou, Charlie Merriman, Lee Provost, Sierra Dawn and Gabby Snyder
Friday, August 15: 9:30 AM– Saturday, August 16: 5:50 PM
Saturday, August 16: 9:30 AM – Sunday, August 17: 5:00 PM
Sunday, August 18: 4:20 PM.
Pokémon TCG
Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG, YouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Kyle Sabelhaus, Shelbie Bou, Kyle Sucevich, Ethan Hegyi, Freya Pearce, Mike Ellis and Joe Bernard
Friday, August 15: 9:30 AM – Saturday, August 16: 5:10 PM
Saturday, August 16: 9:30 AM– Sunday, August 17: 5:00 PM
Sunday, August 17: 12:50 PM.
Pokémon Go
Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO, YouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Martijn Versteeg, Jim Lawson, Caleb Peng, Steven Sanders, Will Dunphey, Amanda Lundberg, and Fareed Anees
Friday, August 15: 9:30 AM– Saturday, August 16: 6:50 PM
Saturday, August 16: 9:30 AM – Sunday, August 17: 7:00 PM
Sunday, August 17: 10:10 AM.
Pokémon Unite
Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE, YouTube.com/@PokemonUNITE
Commentators: Jake “spragels” Sprague, Kirk “doobsnax” Dubé, Joshua “Zoinks” Hiebert, Evan “Wonderchef” Hashimoto, Kelly “Kelosaurus” Wilson, Danelie Purdue, and Sophia de Ipanema
Friday, August 15: 9:30 AM – Saturday, August 16: 5:50 PM
Saturday, August 16: 9:30 AM – Sunday, August 17: 5:30 PM
Sunday, August 17: 9:00 AM.