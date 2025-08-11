Support VGC

Pokémon World Championships 2025 Schedule: How to watch the VGC, TCG and more

How to watch all the action from this weekend’s Pokemon World Championships

The 2025 Pokémon World Championships kick off later this week in Anaheim, California.

This year’s event will see the world’s best players compete across the Pokémon Video Game Championships, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Go. As always, all three days will be livestreamed from the event.

Below, you can check out a full schedule for the main events across the weekend. Times are subject to change, and matches may last longer or end quicker than planned.

Streaming Schedule: All Times Listed in PT

Pokémon VGC

Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonYouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Rosemary Kelley, Scott Glaza, Aaron Zheng, Ben Kyriakou, Charlie Merriman, Lee Provost, Sierra Dawn and Gabby Snyder

Friday, August 15: 9:30 AM– Saturday, August 16: 5:50 PM
Saturday, August 16: 9:30 AM – Sunday, August 17: 5:00 PM
Sunday, August 18: 4:20 PM.

Pokémon TCG

Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG, YouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Kyle Sabelhaus, Shelbie Bou​, Kyle Sucevich, ​Ethan Hegyi, ​Freya Pearce, Mike Ellis and​ Joe Bernard

Friday, August 15: 9:30 AM – Saturday, August 16: 5:10 PM
Saturday, August 16: 9:30 AM– Sunday, August 17: 5:00 PM
Sunday, August 17: 12:50 PM.

Pokémon Go

Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO, YouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Martijn Versteeg​, Jim Lawson, ​Caleb Peng, ​Steven Sanders, Will Dunphey, ​Amanda Lundberg, and​ Fareed Anees

Friday, August 15: 9:30 AM– Saturday, August 16: 6:50 PM
Saturday, August 16: 9:30 AM – Sunday, August 17: 7:00 PM
Sunday, August 17: 10:10 AM.

Pokémon Unite

Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE, YouTube.com/@PokemonUNITE
Commentators: Jake “spragels” Sprague, Kirk “doobsnax” Dubé, Joshua “Zoinks” Hiebert, Evan “Wonderchef” Hashimoto, Kelly “Kelosaurus” Wilson, ​Danelie Purdue, and Sophia de Ipanema

Friday, August 15: 9:30 AM – Saturday, August 16: 5:50 PM
Saturday, August 16: 9:30 AM – Sunday, August 17: 5:30 PM
Sunday, August 17: 9:00 AM.

