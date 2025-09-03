Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames: Pre-order information, Pokémon Center pre-order time

Pokémon Phantasmal Flames is the next set coming to the Pokémon TCG, and the pre-order for the new set, including the all-important Pokémon Center pre-orders, will open soon.

Pokémon Phantasmal Flames will see the return of Mega Charizard X and Mega Gengar.

We expect pre-orders to go live from Pokémon Phantasmal Flames very soon, so before they do, check out our guide with all the information you’ll need about the set, when to expect it to be released, and when pre-orders are going to happen.

Pokémon Phantasmal Flames Release Date

Pokémon Phantasmal Flames will be released on November 14, 2025.

You will be able to purchase the set from all retailers that carry Pokémon cards. Thanks to the fact that Pokémon Phantasmal Flames is classed as a standard set and not a special one, you won’t be limited to specialist game stores when attempting to pick up cards from the new set.

You’ll be able to pick up the new set from:

The Pokémon Center (US/UK)

Walmart

GameStop

Game

Chaos Cards

Magic Madhouse

Target

Smyths Toys

We will update this guide with pre-order links as soon as they are live this week.

Pokémon Phantasmal Flames Product List

Pokémon Phantasmal Flames is expected to be released in the following products:

Booster Packs

Booster Boxes

Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon Center Exclusive Elite Trainer Box

Triple-pack blister

Booster Bundle

Build and Battle box

Build and Battle Arena

Pokémon Phantasmal Flames Pre-Order date

Pre-orders for Pokémon Phantasmal Flames are expected to go live around September 3, late in the afternoon.

It’s expected that the official press release and reveal for the set, which tends to happen ahead of the pre-order campaign, will happen this week.

The Pokémon Center website has undergone maintenance in advance of the pre-order campaign, as it’s assumed the company is desperate to stop bots and other scalping techniques from taking all of the stock.

The Pokémon Center queue has been up and down all day, suggesting fans all over the