Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection: Smyths in-store pre-order, time, price

Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection will be available from Smyths to pre-order this weekend. The anticipated set is due for release next month, but you’ll be able to pre-order the set very soon.

However, for the first time, we now have information on how fans in the UK will be able to pre-order the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection, and where you’ll be able to do it.

This new method which has been announced by UK retailer Smyths Toys is seemingly an attempt to stop scalpers using bots on the Smyths website in order to take all of the stock.

In this guide we’ll explain how to pre-order the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection, how much it will cost and what you’ll get as part of the set.

Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection: Smyths in-store pre-order date

For the first time ever, UK retailer Smyths has announced that it will take in-store pre-orders for a new Pokémon product.

Smyths Toys has announced that it will begin limited in-store pre-orders this Saturday, April 26.

The Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection listing on the Smyths website reads “Limited In-Store pre-order available on Saturday, April 26. Limited to 1 per customer.”

You can find your local Smyths on the Smyths Toys website. The company has not confirmed that these pre-orders will be available at every retailer, so it’s worth contacting your local Smyths store in order to secure your Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection.

Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection: What comes in the set?

The Pokémon Company has provided the following description for the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection and has confirmed the contents of the special box

Eevee Plush Deck Box

15 Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Booster Packs

65 Card Sleeves

1 Eevee-themed Play Mat

1x full-art promo card

“Eevee has the ability to alter the composition of its body to suit its surrounding environment. Thanks to an unstable genetic makeup, this special Pokémon conceals many different possible evolutions,” reads the set description published by The Pokémon Company.

“With the adorable accessories in this Pokémon Cards Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection, they’re sure to spread friendship and joy to your next big game.

“Inside, you’ll find a special illustration rare-style promo card featuring Eevee as a Stellar Tera Pokémon ex, ready to evolve thanks to its Rainbow DNA. You also get a fuzzy Eevee deck box, a playmat and full set of card sleeves featuring amazing artwork of Eevee and its Evolutions, and more than a dozen booster packs from the special Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions expansion.”

Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection: Where else will it be sold?

The Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection is expected to cost $89.99/£89.99.