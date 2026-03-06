Pokémon Pokopia: Where to find Smooth Rock and Dry Tall Grass for Onix

Smooth Rock and Dry Tall Grass are needed to create the Smooth Tall Grass habitat for Onix in Pokémon Pokopia, and this guide will show you where to find them.

Onix is found trapped in a cave in the Withered Wasteland area of Pokopia. First, to get him out, you’ll need to complete the steps in our Yawn Up A Storm walkthrough, and then continue via our instructions below.

Where to find Smooth Rock and Dry Tall Grass for Onix

At the end of the Yawn Up A Storm request, once you’ve completed the Rain Dance and met with Kyogre, you’ll be able to free Onix from his cave prison by smashing the now-soft clay. He’ll tell you to return to Professor Tangrowth.

Return to Onix again, and he’ll ask you to build him a Smooth Tall Grass habitat so that he has a place to live. This habitat requires one Smooth Rock and four patches of Dry Tall Grass.

Smooth Rock can be found in a glowing Pokeball inside the cave, just outside of where Onix was trapped. Check your inventory, as you’ll likely already have it in your possession by this point in the game.

Meanwhile, Dry Tall Grass is made simply by using the Leafage move on a patch of grass that hasn’t yet been watered using Water Gun. To create the Smooth Tall Grass habitat, simply place the Smooth Rock on a dry area of grass, and then use Leafage to pill up four patches of Dry Tall Grass.

Onix will now move to this habitat, and you’ll be able to ask him to follow you to the Pokémon Center and rebuild the Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center.

Guides: Visit our Pokémon Pokopia guide hub for step-by-step walkthroughs of all of the game’s Important Requests, complete Pokopia Pokedex, all habitats, and more.