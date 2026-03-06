Pokémon Pokopia: Where to find Castform Weather Charms for a Rain Dance site

One early request in Pokémon Pokopia requires you to build a Rain Dance site with items, including Castform Weather Charms.

The request, Yawn Up A Storm, challenges players to make it rain by making Slowpoke yawn. To do this, Squirtle will ask you to help him perform a Rain Dance by building a Rain Dance site.

Rain Dance sites require a plate, a Leppa Berry, and two Castform Weather Charms. Here’s where to find them.

Where to find Castform Weather Charms for Rain Dance site

At the point of the game in which Squirtle asks you to build a Rain Dance site, you’ll probably have unlocked the ability to purchase a Castform Weather Charm directly from the Withered Wasteland Pokémon Center PC.

However, one will not be enough. Speak to Professor Tangrowth, and he’ll tell you to explore the very beginning of the game, in the cave where you first encountered him.

Head back to the starting area, past where Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle live, and up the steps to the cave from the very start of the game.

Inside, head towards Professor Tangrowth’s trolley of junk, and by pressing A you’ll be able to collect a multiple Castform Weather Charm for building a Rain Dance site.