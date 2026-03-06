Pokémon Pokopia: Time to Party! Important Request walkthrough

Wondering how to complete Time To Party! in Pokémon Pokopia? This guide has a full walkthrough of the major quest in Rocky Ridges. Once you’ve arrived in Rocky Ridges and met Chef Dente and DJ Rotom, this area’s main quest will open. In an effort to bring humans back to the land of Kanto, Chef Dente, Professor Tangrowth, and DJ Rotom suggest that you throw a party. This walkthrough for Time To Party will explain every step of this quest, so that you can throw the party of the year for your Pokémon pals.

Time to Party walkthrough

To complete Time to Party, follow the following steps.

Speak to Chef Dente in Rocky Ridges. They will ask you to clear a specific area of ash in order to place the large cooking pot.

After this, speak to DJ Rotom and give them a CD. You will almost certainly have a CD by this point if you’ve been doing a lot of exploring, but if you don’t, the area you just cleared will have a CD, so you can give that to the DJ.

For this next step, you’ll need a specific Pokemon. During our playthrough, we had already recruited Ludicolo by creating the Uplifting duckweed. To build this habitat, find a pond. Then you need to power up Leafage by creating a salad. You will have learned how to do this from Dartrix earlier in the story. With a power-up Leafage, you can drag weeds out of the water.

When Ludicolo appears, bring them to DJ Rotom.

Then, speak to Professor Tangrowth, who will ask for a large lost relic. You can find large lost relics by digging up glowing spots around the world of Pokopia.

Next up… It’s time for Party Platters.

Time to Party! Party Platters recipe

You’ll need to craft Party platters using Iron Ingots. Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to cook food to go into each of them. The game says this has to be five different meals, but in our testing it worked with five of the same, so it’s up to you.

Bring these to Chef Dente to continue to the next section of the quest.

The next part of the Time to Party quest involves raising the mood with DJ Rotom. For more information on Raising the mood, check out our extensive How to raise the mood in Pokémon Pokopia guide.

Once you’ve done that, it’s time to come back and start the party. Speak to Chef Dente.

Next up, you’ll need to bring a lot of ingredients to Chef Dente’s party pot. You’ll need to find:

15 Beans

15 Lepa Berries

15 Wheat

5 Honey

And for Pokémon, you’re going to need:

A Pokémon with the Party speciality

Any other 4 Pokémon

Bring everything to Chef Dente’s pot and begin cooking. After a short while, return and enjoy the party with the rest of your Pokémon friends!

Just after you finish this part of the mission, a cutscene will play introducing you to a Legendary Pokémon, and completing the quest.

And that’s our walkthrough of Time To Party in Pokémon Pokopia!