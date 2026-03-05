Pokémon Pokopia Team Initiation Challenge Complete walkthrough

Looking to complete the ‘Do the… Team Initiation Challenge’ important request in Pokémon Pokopia?

Early on in Pokémon Pokopia, Professor Tangrowth will lead you to a mysterious tower at the bottom of the Withered Wasetland. This tower is covered in sand, and the only way you can interact with it is by speaking through a tiny box on the front of it.

The Team Initiation Challenge in Pokémon Pokopia sees you bringing items from all over the world of Pokémon Pokopia to submit them to the tower. In this Team Initiation Challenge guide, we’ll explain every item that the challenge requires and where to get them.

You’ll unlock access to the Team Initiation Challenge in Pokémon Pokopia after you find Onix, which you’ll do as part of the Yawn Up a Storm Important Request.

After this, Professor Tangrowth will ask you to follow him to the beach, which will lead you to the tower. Speak to the box at the front of the tower, and you’ll begin the quest.

On this page:

Team Initiation Challenge Part 1

For the first part of the Team Initiation Challenge in Pokémon Pokopia, you’ll need:

5 Leppa Berries

Leppa Berries are very easy to find, and spawn on every tree in the Withered Wasteland. You can farm them by headbutting the trees. It’s very likely you already have 5 Leppa Berries in your inventory at this part of the game.

Submit them, and you’ll be given the Bouldery Badge.

Team Initiation Challenge Part 2

Next up is the second part of the Team Initiation Challenge, which requires you to bring:

10 Beans

10 Tomatoes

10 Wheat

Each of these crops can be found in the wild, but you’ll need to visit areas other than Withered Wasteland to complete this part of the challenge.

You’ll need to venture to Bleak Beach in order to find Tomatoes and to Rocky Ridges in order to find Wheat. Beans can be found in the Withered Wasteland.

For completing this stage of the quest, you’ll be given the Cascade-like Badge.

Team Initiation Challenge Part 3

The third part of the Team Initiation Challenge in Pokémon Pokopia requires the following items:

20 Lumber

5 Fluff

10 Paper

Fluff is an item that can be dropped by Pokémon like Mareep and Swablu. A Mareep will spawn when you reach Bleak Beach, so it’s possible you’ve already run into the fluffy sheep Pokemon and picked up the item. If not, find Mareep and wait around its habitat until it drops the required fluff.

You can get Lumber from Pokémon with the Chop Speciality. For Paper, you’re going to have to find a Pokeon with the Recycle Speciality, such as Trubbish or Metang. Later in the story, you’ll be required to create some paper as part of a quest in the Sparkling Skylands, so it might be worth leaving this challenge until later.

For your hard work, you’ll be given the Thunderish Badge.

Team Initiation Challenge Part 4

You’re halfway there! For the next part of the Pokémon Pokopia Team Initiation Challenge, you’re going to have to find:

40 Bricks

20 Gold ingots

50 Concrete

To get bricks, you’re going to have to find Squishy Clay and give it to a Pokémon with the burn ability. For Gold ingots, you’ll need a Smelting Furnace and Gold ore.

For Concrete, you’re going to have to have progressed far enough in the story to reach the Sparkling Skylands. When in the Sparkling Skylands, you’ll unlock the ability to make a Concrete Mixer and Concrete.

Bring everything back to the tower, and you’ll be given the Rainbowish Badge.

Team Initiation Challenge Part 5

Next up, it’s part five of the Team Initiation Challenge in Pokémon Pokopia. For this, you’re going to need:

50 Electricity

10 Crystal Fragments

5 Tinkagears

This is probably the first part of the challenge that will become a bit time-consuming. To get 50 Electricity, you’re going to have to connect items that generate power to the tower itself. There are a few ways you can do this.

The messy way, which is how we did it, is to build 5 Windmills and connect them all via a spider’s web of power lines. These will each generate 10 Electricity each, and thus cumulatively they’ll create enough Electricity to fulfill the challenge. Don’t worry, once you’ve finished this challenge, you can destroy your ugly mess of windmills.

Next up, Crystal Fragments. In the mines of Rocky Ridges, there are a few rooms that are full of large blue crystals. Destroying these will give you the crystals you need.

For Tinkagears, you’ll have to speak to Tinkaton in the Sparkling Skylands. You can give Tinkmaster Iron Ingots, and they’ll turn them into Tinkagears.

For your efforts, you’ll be awarded the Soul-like Badge.

Team Initiation Challenge Part 6

Next up, you’ll have to complete part 6 of the Team Initiation Challenge. Almost there. For this next part, you’ll need:

4 Industrial Beds

4 Resort Lights

4 Office desks

If you don’t have any of these items to hand, you’re going to need to do a little bit of grinding. Presuming you have nothing, you’ll need the following crafting items to make all of this stuff:

8 Pokemetal

4 Sea Glass Fragment

8 Iron Ingot

8 Fluff

8 Lumber

4 Iron Ore

4 Vine Rope

Now, there are also a few areas of the game where you can just pick these items up. You can find Office Desks in the Sparkling Skylands. You can also find Resort Lights in Bleak Beach.

Simply craft the ones you don’t have, and then submit them.

Complete this challenge, and you’ll be given the Marshy Badge.

Team Initiation Challenge Part 7

Next up, the most annoying challenge of the whole lot, part 7 of the Team Initiation Challenge. For this, you’ll need:

Washing Machine

Refrigerator

Game Boy system

Now, whether or not you find this annoying is based on how much of the game you’ve played so far. In order to get each of these items, you have to raise the environment level of each area of the game to Level 5.

There’s a chance you’ve already done this if you’re being meticulous. You can check the environment level of an area via the PC that’s attached to the Pokémon Center.

You’ll get the Washing machine by raising the Environment Level of Bleak Beach to 5.

You’ll get the Refrigerator by raising the Environment Level of Rocky Ridges to 5.

You’ll get the Game Boy system by raising the Environment Level of Sparkling Skylands to 5.

After you raise the environment to the appropriate level, speak to Professor Tangrowth to get the items.

Your prize is the Volcanoey Badge. You’re nearly done.

Team Initiation Challenge Part 8

And finally…

The last challenge is very easy.

You simply need to submit a photo. However, we STRONGLY recommend picking a photo that you like, such as one of you and your favorite Pokémon.

After this, you’ll get the Earth Badge.

For your final act on this quest, you’ll be asked to supply two Party Poppers. You probably have these in your inventory from earlier in the game, but if not you can get the crafting recipe from the Pokémon Center in the Withered Wasteland.

And that’s it! You’ve completed the Team Initiation Challenge in Pokémon Pokopia.

Now… what Team were we actually working for?