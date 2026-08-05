Pokémon Pokopia Portal Pod explained: How to unlock shared storage in Pokémon Pokopia

The Pokémon Pokopia Portal Pod is the new shared storage item that was added to the game in the 2.0 update.

This update also added the ability to Dive underwater and launched alongside the Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC.

One of the most important parts of the new update is the long-awaited shared storage item, the Pokémon Pokopia Portal Pod. This item allows you to move items quickly between different locations, and in this guide we’ll explain how to unlock the Portal Pod, and how much it costs.

Pokémon Pokopia Portal Pod: What is the Portal Pod?

The Pokémon Pokopia Portal Pod is the new item that allows players to move their items across large distances and between towns, without having to slowly move things using your personal storage.

Once you add an item to the Pokémon Pokopia Portal Pod, you can retrieve it from any other Pokémon Pokopia Portal Pod that you’ve placed down in-game. There are 140 slots in every Portal Pod.

Pokémon Pokopia Portal Pod: How to unlock the Portal Pod

You can unlock the recipe for the Portal Pod by purchasing it from the Pokémon Center in Palette Town. Go to Palette Town and level up the environment if you haven’t already. Once you reach a high enough environment level, you can purchase the item for 3000 coins.

The Portal Pod isn’t exclusive to players who own the DLC, so as long as you’ve updated your game to the most recent version, you’ll be able to use it.

Once you’ve purchased the recipe, you can then craft it at any crafting bench. The following materials are needed to craft the Portal Pod:

Rare Pokemetal x1

Pokemetal x10

There is no limit on how many of these Portal Pods you can build; however, you may need to grind for some Rare Pokemetal if you don’t have a lot from the main game. You can find Pokemetal on Dream Islands, and occasionally in the Pokémon Center.