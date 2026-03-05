Pokémon Pokopia on Nintendo Switch 1: Does Pokopia have Game Share?

Pokémon Pokopia supports Game Share, meaning that even though the game won’t be released on the original Nintendo Switch, there is still a way that Nintendo Switch 1 owners can play some of Pokopia with their friends.

This works both locally and online, and is one of the key features of the Nintendo Switch 2.

While this means that you can play Pokémon Pokopia on Nintendo Switch 1, there are some restrictions. Nintendo Switch 1 players can only Game Share locally.

To Game Share the game online, players have to use Game Chat, which is Switch 2 exclusive. For more details on Pokémon Pokopia’s Game Share features, read on.

Does Pokémon Pokopia have Game Share?

Yes, Pokémon Pokopia supports Game Share on Nintendo Switch.

This means that a player with a Nintendo Switch 2 and a copy of the game can invite friends who don’t own the game to play with them, either online via Link Play, or locally.

How does Game Share work in Pokémon Pokopia?

To begin Game Share in Pokemon Pokopia:

Head to Pallet Town. Then, go to the PC that’s attached to the Pokemon Center

Select Link Play

Select Invite Others to Visit

Select Game Share

Select either via the internet for online play

or select with nearby players

Note: You are only able to play in Pallet Town in Game Share, and can’t travel to the other areas of the main game.

In Pallet Town, players can work together to build things in the sandbox. There are some missions tied to Pallet Town, and some Pokémon that are exclusive to the area.