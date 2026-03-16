Pokémon Pokopia Mysterious Slate: All locations and how to use the Mysterious Slate

The Pokémon Pokopia Mysterious Slate is an item that you’ll come across early in your playthrough, but how do you use it?

Read on in our Mysterious Slate guide to find out exactly what it all means, and what your reward will be for finding the last Mysterious Slate.

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What is a Mysterious Slate?

A Mysterious Slate is an item found in Pokémon Pokopia. You can place it anywhere in the world, and when you do this, you may notice that on the front of it, there’s a strange pattern. However, on the back, there’s an engraving of the Unown.

These engravings on the back are the key to solving the Mysterious Slate sidequest, but doing so will require 28 of them, so you’re going to need to know how find them.

All Mysterious Slate Locations

You can find a Mysterious Slate when digging around in any area of Pokémon Pokopia. You may notice that some blocks have a yellow glow coming out of them. This means that there’s an item trapped in there that you have to retrieve. One of the possible items you can receive from these tiles is the Mysterious Slates.

You can also find artefacts, fossils, and CDs. Which item you find in these piles is random, but you won’t find a duplicate Mysterious Slate until you’ve found all of them.

Where to put the Mysterious Slate

There’s a secret wall hidden in the first area of the game that is the answer to the Mysterious Slate mystery. When in the Withered Wasteland, head to the Pokémon Center. Behind the Pokémon Center, and slightly to the right (though not towards Drilburr), you’ll see a wall you can punch down.

Break all of the blocks around this area, and you’ll uncover a secret entrance, like the one you can see in the image below.

Follow this path, and you’ll be standing in front of a wall featuring the entire Unown alphabet. Your job is to find all 28 Mysterious Slates and insert them into this wall to claim Pokémon Pokopia’s final prize.

Each slate aligns with the Unown symbol on the wall, so you just have to make sure the slate you have lines up with it. You can see which Unown is on the slate, but holding it, or placing it down, then picking it up again.

The Mysterious Slates eventually form a picture of what your prize is, so it won’t be a secret to you for long, and we recommend tracking down all of the slates yourself. If you really want to know what the final reward is for this quest, you can keep reading, but you have been warned.

Mysterious Slate Reward

The reward for finding the last Mysterious Slate and entering it into the wall is Mew.

Guides: Visit our Pokémon Pokopia guide hub for step-by-step walkthroughs of all of the game’s Important Requests, complete Pokopia Pokedex, all habitats, and more.