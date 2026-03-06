Pokémon Pokopia: More Spores for Hopip Limited Event guide

More Spores for Hopip is the first limited-time Pokémon Pokopia. In this guide we’ll explain More Spores for Hopip, when you can start playing it, and which Pokémon can be found during it.

More Spores for Hopip is the first of many events planned for Pokémon Pokopia, and we will catalogue all of them.

Pokémon Pokopia’s first limited event introduces new Pokémon, new habitats and new items, and in the More Spores for Hopip guide below, we’ve explained all of them.

More Spores for Hopip Limited Event Dates

Pokémon Pokopia More Spores for Hopip will run from March 9 until March 24.

It’s worth noting that the Pokémon Pokopia More Spores for Hopip event is dated-coded to the game itself, meaning players who change the internal clock of their Nintendo Switch 2 can already access the event, and its rewards.

More Spores for Hopip Limited Event: Cotton Spores

During the Pokémon Pokopia More Spores for Hopip event, players will be able to travel to Dream Islands to collect Cotton Spores. These Cotton Spores will appear on any Dream Island. You can only visit one Dream Island per day, but you can reset this by changing your Nintendo Switch 2 internal clock.

More Spores for Hopip Limited Event: New Pokémon and habitats

More Spores for Hopip introduces three new Pokémon to Pokopia.

Hopip

You will meet Hopip at the start of the event. You’ll get a message saying that a Pokémon is the talk of the town. Head to the Pokémon Center to find Hopip.

Skiploom

You can find Skiploom by building the Field-trip friends habitat. To build this habitat, you need:

Flower backpack

Hopip water bottle

Lunch box

All of these items can be found at the Pokémon Center.

Jumpluff

You can also find Jumpluff as part of the event. In order to find this Pokemon you need to build the Yellow Carpet habitat.

To build this you need:

4x Dandy flowers

You can find Dandy Flower seeds in the Pokemon Center.

More Spores for Hopip Limited Event: New items

The following new items can be purchased from the Pokémon Center during the event.