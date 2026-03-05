Pokémon Pokopia: How to learn Surf

Pokémon Pokopia is out now, allowing players to build their own version of Kanto and bring hundreds of Pokémon back to the region.

The game sees the player take on the role of a Ditto disguised as a human. What makes Ditto such a special Pokémon is its ability to transform into multiple different forms. These forms are used in-game for cutting down trees with Cut, rehydrating plants with Water Gun, and more.

There are several traversal abilities, including Surf. When you learn Surf as Ditto in Pokopia, it allows you to traverse a large part of the map in the game’s Bleak Beach area that is covered in water. At the beginning of the game, Ditto will be warped back to short if it stays in water for too long.

Want to know how to learn Surf in Pokémon Pokopia? Keep on reading.

How to learn Surf in Pokémon Pokopia

To learn Surf in Pokémon Pokopia, you must first make it to Bleak Beach. Bleak Beach is open to the player after they complete the first Important Request of the Withered Wasteland, which involves finishing the quest Yawning Up a Storm.

Once you’ve done that, you can head to the right of the Withered Wasteland and enter Bleak Beach. To learn Surf, you’re going to need to track down Lapras. Lapras is a water type, and can appear in the Tropical Seaside habitat.

The Tropical Seaside habitat is made up of a Large palm tree, 4 hedges, and ocean water.

All of these things are easily found in Bleak Beach, so simply combine them, and if you’ve done it correctly, the game will acknowledge that you have created the correct habitat. Leave the area for a while, and when you return, Lapras will be waiting.

Lapras will teach you Surf, which is helpful for Bleak Beach, and is key to a water transformation that you’ll learn later in the game, Waterfall.