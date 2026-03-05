Pokémon Pokopia: How to find Dragonite and learn Fly

Wondering how to learn Fly in Pokémon Pokopia? Pokémon Pokopia is out now, giving players around the world the chance to live their dream, playing as Ditto.

One element that makes Ditto a unique Pokémon is its ability to transform and take on the appearance of other Pokémon. This is one of the central mechanics of Pokémon Pokopia. If you’ve just started the game, you’ve probably already learned how to pull things out of the ground with Leafage or make things wet with Water Gun.

However, the most useful tool in Ditto’s purple toolbelt is the move Fly, and in this guide, we’ll explain to you where to get it and how to learn it.

How to learn Fly in Pokémon Pokopia

To learn to fly in Pokémon Pokopia, you must progress with the story until you unlock the Sparkling Skylands.

This is the final area in the game, and will be unlocked once you complete the main story quests in the Withered Wasteland, Rocky Ridges, and Bleak Beach. Once you’re in the Sparkling Skylands, you need to track down Dragonite, the Pokémon which Ditto will emulate when it flies.

On the main town square of Sparking Skylands, where the ruins of the Pokémon Center sit, there is a ledge to the right of the Pokémon Center. Climb up it, and you’ll see a canoe sitting in the water. All you need to do to attract Dragonite is to pull some pink grass out of the ground near the boat (like in the image above), and you’ll create Dragonite’s habitat.

If Dragonite doesn’t appear right away, leave the area and return after a while. Once Dragonite appears, it will offer you the chance to learn Fly, or, as it’s known in Pokopia, Glide. This will allow you to traverse across great distances in the world with ease.

