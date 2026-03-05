Pokémon Pokopia: How to get Tomato

Tomato is one of the key resources you’ll be asked to locate in Pokémon Pokopia. You’ll need to find the Tomato for many things in Pokémon Pokopia. Not only can you eat Tomato in the game, which will recover your PP, but it’s also a cooking ingredient.

You’ll also be asked to find Tomato as part of the Team Initiation Challenge, meaning your probably curious as to where it’ll pop up in the game.

In this Pokémon Pokopia Tomato guide, we’ll show you where to find the vegetable and how you can grow your own.

How to get Tomato in Pokémon Pokopia

You can find Tomato in Bleak Beach, one of the second areas of the game.

You will only gain access to Tomato once you proceed through the main story of Pokémon Pokopia far enough to unlock more areas. You won’t be able to find Tomato in Withered Wasteland.

To unlock Bleak Beach, you’ll need to complete the Yawn Up a Storm important request.

Once in Bleak Beach, you’ll quickly be able to find Tomato in the wild.

Head down the stairs towards the beach, and then to your right. You’ll see a plot of Tomato growing. Go over to the Tomato and pick them up. You should get around 10 Tomato from this area.

Once you’ve found Tomato in the wild, you will then unlock the ability to buy Tomato Seed from the shop at the PC. You can buy Tomato Seed for 50 coins, and then plant Tomato Seed in any plot of land.

You can head back to Withered Wasteland with your Tomato to either use as a cooking ingredient or to submit it as part of a mission.