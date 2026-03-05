Pokémon Pokopia: How to get Paper

Looking for Paper in Pokémon Pokopia? This guide will explain everything you need to know

Pokémon Pokopia: How to get Paper

Paper is a resource in Pokémon Pokopia that is hard to find if you don’t know where to look. You’ll be asked to find Paper as part of several quests, and there are only a few places that you can get it.

You’ll be asked to find Paper as part of the Team Initiation Challenge, and I assume that if you’ve found this guide, you have absolutely no idea where to find it. Don’t worry, we’re here to help, and it’s not as complicated as it might seem.

In this Pokémon Pokopia Paper guide, we’ll explain which Pokemon can make paper for you, and where you’ll find them.

How to get Paper in Pokémon Pokopia
Pokémon Pokopia: How to get Paper

In order to get paper in Pokémon Pokopia, you’re going to need to find a Pokémon with the Recycle Speciality.

The Recycle Specialty is exclusive Pokémon like Metang, Trubbish, and Garbodor. You can meet Trubbish in Bleak Beach, the second area of the game.

In order to get a Pokémon to produce paper, you need to provide it with Wastepaper.

Pokémon Pokopia: How to get Paper

You can see what Wastepaper looks like in the image above. Wastepaper can be found in the Sparkling Skylands, as well as in small quantities in other areas.

When you collect enough Wastepaper, take it to a Pokemon with the Recycle Speciality and it will turn that Wastepaper into Paper.

Pokémon Pokopia: How to get Paper

That’s how you get paper in Pokémon Pokopia. If you’re looking for other rare items, like Tomato, check out that guide. 

Nintendo Switch Wireless Pro Controller
£54.99$69.99
CRKD Nitro Deck
£89.99$89.99
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set
£49.99$59.99$59.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White
£309.99$349$349.99
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
£309.99$349.99$349.99
Nintendo Switch 2
£395.99$449$449.99
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.