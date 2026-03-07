If you’re struggling to find Ice Blocks in Pokémon Pokopia, then you’re not alone.

Ice is one of the rarest materials in Pokémon Pokopia, and literally only spawns in one area in the standard game. This is an issue as it’s used for a quest to find one of the game’s rarest Pokémon, meaning you’ll need a lot of it if you’re going to complete the Pokedex.

So read on to find out how to get Ice Blocks in Pokémon Pokopia.

How to get Ice Blocks in Pokémon Pokopia

You can get Ice Blocks in two places in Pokémon Pokopia. The first place is in Palette Town. First, make your way to Palette Town, which can be done via the road in the Withered Wasteland. When you get to Palette Town, head to area in the image below, which you’ll be able to see as soon as you enter Palette Town.

Head over to it, and then go to the side with the waterfall. You will see a glowing mushroom peaking out from behind the waterfall. Headside and down into the cave, and you’ll find hundreds of ice blocks, as well as crystals.

This is the only non-Dream Island way to find these items, so be sure to stock up, and don’t waste them, because they’re needed for one of the Pokémon Pokopia Legendary and Mythical Pokémon.

The other way to find Ice is to visit Rock Peak Dream Island via the Clefairy doll. For more information on Dream Islands, you can check out our extensive guide on the mechanic and what items you’ll find there.