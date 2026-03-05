Pokémon Pokopia: How to get Fluff

Are you looking for Fluff in Pokémon Pokopia? Fluff is a crafting resource that’s required for many different recipes in Pokopia.

You’ll also need Fluff in Pokémon Pokopia if you’re attempting the Team Initiation Challenge, which requires you to submit some Fluff during one of its stages.

If you’ve not come across Fluff yet, this guide will explain where to find it, and which Pokémon you’ll have to track down.

How to get Fluff in Pokémon Pokopia

You can find Fluff in Pokémon Pokopia around the habitat of a few Pokémon.

You need to track down Mareep or Flaffy.

You can find Mareep on Bleak Beach, which you can unlock by completing the Yawn Up A Storm important request. Mareep has the speciality Litter, which sees it drop items around its habitat.

Once you find Mareep, you’ll soon start seeing balls of Fluff appear around its habitat, which you can pick up. These Fluff balls appear periodically, so if there aren’t enough in the habitat you’re exploring, leave the area, wait for a while, and then return, and more Fluff will appear.

It’s worth picking up the Fluff as soon as it appears, as we currently don’t know if the game has a limit on how many items a Pokémon can litter before it stops.

You can also find Flaffy by building the same habitat as Mareep in another area, but you may struggle to find the required items for this recipe at this point in the game.

