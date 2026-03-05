Pokémon Pokopia: How to cut down metal fences

Have you come across metal fences in Pokémon Pokopia, and you’re wondering how to cut them down?

Pokémon Pokopia includes several obstacles that can’t be destroyed via normal moves. You’ll encounter some of these in the game’s opening area, Withered Wasteland, as well as its second area, Rocky Ridges.

But how do you cut them down? And what’s on the other side? In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about the metal fences in Pokémon Pokopia and how quickly you can start getting rid of them.

How to cut down metal fences in Pokémon Pokopia

To cut down the metal fences in Pokémon Pokopia, you’ll have to power up Cut with a salad.

Salads are one of the several different meals that the player can create in the game. In order to make a salad, you need to use multiple leaves on a chopping board. Thankfully, this mechanic will be introduced to you if you progress far enough in the story.

When you’re prompted to, head to Rocky Ridges, the second major area of the game. As part of the quest to free Chef Dente from the pot, you’ll build a habitat to meet Dartrix.

After you meet Dartrix, you’ll learn how to make a salad that will power up Cut.

Once you’ve made the salad, eat it, and then you’ll notice the blue bar above Cut in the bottom right corner of the screen will turn gold. This is how you know you’ve done it correctly. With the powered-up version of Cut, you can cut the metal fences in Pokémon Pokopia.