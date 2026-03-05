Pokémon Pokopia: Ho-oh Rainbow Feather explained

Have you noticed Ho-oh flying overhead in Pokémon Pokopia? Well, Ho-oh actually drops an important item that you should pay attention to.

Much like Ash Ketchum, you may find yourself running into the Legendary Pokémon Ho-oh early in your playthrough. While you can’t befriend Ho-oh (yet), Ho-oh still plays an important part in your Pokopia journey and drops an item, the Rainbow Feather, that will become important later in the game.

In this guide, we’ll explain Ho-oh’s presence in the game, how you know Ho-oh has spawned, and what to do with the Rainbow Feather.

Pokémon Pokopia Rainbow Feather explained

You’ll know that Ho-oh has appeared via two in-game cues. The most obvious one is looking up and seeing the massive Legendary Pokémon flying above you, obviously, but considering that a lot of your time in Pokopia will be spent in caves, or looking at the ground arranging habitats, this is actually rather easy to miss.

The main queue for Ho-oh appearing is its loud cry. This is so loud that you’ll be able to hear it virtually anywhere in the zone you are in. Once you hear it, look up and see if Ho-oh is still there. Ho-oh flies into the middle of the region you’re in, waits for a few seconds, and then drops a Rainbow Feather.

The Rainbow Feather has a very clear trail coming off it, so you’re not going to miss it. Once it has landed, smoke will also billow from it, if you’re having trouble tracking it down. Once you reach the Rainbow Feather in Pokopia, use Water Gun to put the fire out, and then you can pick it up.

What can I do with the Rainbow Feather?

Rainbow Feathers can be traded to Gimmighoul in Rocky Ridges

You may have noticed that Rocky Ridges is, in fact, the remains of Pewer City. Well, much like Pewter City, Rocky Ridges contains a museum, buried deep in the mountain. Follow the train tracks into the mines and you’ll eventually come across the old museum.

Go inside and speak to Gimmighoul, who will ask that you trade the Rainbow Feathers for special items. These special items include furniture that you can only get from Gimmighoul, or by it appearing randomly in the shop.