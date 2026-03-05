Pokémon Pokopia guides: Important Request walkthroughs, complete PokeDex and more

Pokémon Pokopia is out now, and it just might be the biggest Pokémon game ever. That’s why we’re here to help with our Pokémon Pokopia complete walkthrough.

In this hub, you’ll find walkthroughs for all of the game’s Important Requests, such as rebuilding the various Pokémon Centers, and the Team Initiation Challenge.

Further down the page, you’ll find guides on some of the game’s most important items, such as Tomatoes. We also explain Ho-oh’s presence in the game. This Pokémon Pokopia complete walkthrough also explains how to get all of Ditto’s transformations, including those you won’t find during the course of the main story.

This Pokémon Pokopia guide will be updated over the launch weekend, so keep checking back.

Pokémon Pokopia Important Requests

Here are our walkthroughs for the Important Requests in the game, taking you from the start of the game in the Withered Wasteland all the way to the Sparkling Skylands. We’ll update this hub as we continue to publish our walkthrough guides covering the whole game.

Pokémon Pokopia item and resources guide

In this section, we’ll provide detailed accounts of how to find some of the rarer items in the game.

Pokémon Pokopia all Ditto transformations guide

In Pokémon Pokopia, Ditto can transform into many different forms, which grants Ditto special powers. In this section of our walkthrough, we’ll list all of the transformations, with guides for the ones that you won’t receive as part of the main story.

Pokémon Pokopia miscellaneous tips and strategy guides

In this section, you’ll find various guides and tips for the other areas of Pokémon Pokopia.