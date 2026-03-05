Pokémon Pokopia Dream Island: All dolls and islands explained

In Pokémon Pokopia, Drifloom can take you to Dream Islands. These Dream Islands are full of rare items, and some items that you can only find on Dream Islands.

In this guide, we’ll explain how they work and what resources you’ll get from each of the Dream Islands. We’ll also explain where you can find the Pokemon dolls that you’ll need to visit Dream Island.

It’s worth noting that you can only visit one Dream Island per day. However, you *can* reset this by changing the time on your Nintendo Switch 2. Now, onto the Pokémon Pokopia Dream Island guide!

Pokémon Pokopia Dream Island: All dolls listed

Each doll that can be found in Pokémon Pokopia will take you to a different Dream Island. Each of these islands will have different resources on it. If you’re looking for something specific, then check the list below and seek out the corresponding doll.

Pikachu Doll

Twine

Sea Glass Fragments

Seashell

Eevee Doll

Leppa Berry

Vine Rope

Glowing Mushrooms

Clefairy Doll

Cave Mushrooms

Limestone

Copper Ore

Ditto Doll

The Ditto doll takes to you to a random Dream Island

Substitute Doll

Like the Ditto doll, the substitute sends you to any random island.

Arcanine Doll

Iron Ore

Glowing Stone

Dragonite Doll

Wastepaper

Pokemetal

Crystal Fragments

Pokémon Pokopia Dream Island: Where to find Pokemon Dolls

You can find dolls in all areas of Pokémon Pokopia. Some of them are sitting out in the world, such as the Pikachu doll that can be found at the start of Bleak Beach in a random hut. The rest of them can be found in Glowing Blocks.

You can also buy some dolls in the shop, which you can access via the PC attached to every Pokemon Center.