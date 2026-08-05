Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

We’re updating this live list of every new Pokemon in the DLC as we find them.

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Here’s every new Pokémon in the new Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC.

The new DLC is out now, bringing with it several new Pokémon to discover. Most of the new Pokémon introduced in the DLC are water types that were missing from the original release of Pokémon Pokopia, but there are also new other special Pokémon that make an appearance.

We’ll update this guide as we discover new Pokémon. Feel free to leave Pokémon we’ve missed in the comments of this guide.

Every new Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC

Horsea – No. 003

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Coral congregation

Specialities: Water

Staryu – No. 006

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Swaying flower bed

Specialities: Teleport

Starmie – No. 007

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Mermaid’s Gym

Specialities: Teleport, Gather

Corsola- No. 013
Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Basin tall grass and coral

Specialities: Grow

Mudkip – No. 014

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Basin tall grass

Specialities: Water

Marshtomp – No. 015

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Muddy playtime

Specialities: Water, Build

Corphish – No. 021

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Sandy basin tall grass

Specialities: Build

Buizel – No. 024

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Basin Tall Grass

Specialities: Chop, Trade

Lumineon – No. 026

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Swaying flower bed

Specialities: Hype

Stunfisk – No. 031

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Swaying Flower Bed

Specialities: Generate, Bulldoze

Popplio – No. 034

Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin

Habitat: Swaying Flower Bed

Specialities: Hype, Water

This guide is being updated…

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