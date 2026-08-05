Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC: Every new Pokémon in Bubbly Basin
We’re updating this live list of every new Pokemon in the DLC as we find them.
Here’s every new Pokémon in the new Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC.
The new DLC is out now, bringing with it several new Pokémon to discover. Most of the new Pokémon introduced in the DLC are water types that were missing from the original release of Pokémon Pokopia, but there are also new other special Pokémon that make an appearance.
We’ll update this guide as we discover new Pokémon. Feel free to leave Pokémon we’ve missed in the comments of this guide.
Every new Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia Bubbly Basin DLC
Horsea – No. 003
Habitat: Coral congregation
Specialities: Water
Staryu – No. 006
Habitat: Swaying flower bed
Specialities: Teleport
Starmie – No. 007
Habitat: Mermaid’s Gym
Specialities: Teleport, Gather
Corsola- No. 013
Habitat: Basin tall grass and coral
Specialities: Grow
Mudkip – No. 014
Habitat: Basin tall grass
Specialities: Water
Marshtomp – No. 015
Habitat: Muddy playtime
Specialities: Water, Build
Corphish – No. 021
Habitat: Sandy basin tall grass
Specialities: Build
Buizel – No. 024
Habitat: Basin Tall Grass
Specialities: Chop, Trade
Lumineon – No. 026
Habitat: Swaying flower bed
Specialities: Hype
Stunfisk – No. 031
Habitat: Swaying Flower Bed
Specialities: Generate, Bulldoze
Popplio – No. 034
Habitat: Swaying Flower Bed
Specialities: Hype, Water
This guide is being updated…