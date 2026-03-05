Pokémon Pokopia: All outfits in Pokémon Pokopia

Looking for all outfits in Pokémon Pokopia? We have you covered.

Pokémon Pokopia has a number of costumes that you can use to dress up your Ditto. These costumes reference characters from the original Kanto games, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue.

They are found in Human Records, which are collectible pieces of lore that you’ve probably noticed lying on the floor. They look like books, and typically have yellow sparkles emanating from them to tell you that you have not collected them yet.

Without further ado, check out all the outfits in Pokémon Pokopia and dress your Ditto up exactly as you’d like.

All outfits in Pokémon Pokopia

Familiar Outfit 1

You’ll get the Familiar Outfit at the start of the game.

Familiar Outfit 2

You’ll get the Familiar Outfit at the start of the game.

Ninja Outfit

You can find the Ninja Outfit in the Withered Wasteland. You’ll find it in a dilapidated home to the right of the Pokémon Center. Look for a book with sparkles coming off it. Read the book and you’ll find out about The Legendary Ninja Family.

This is a reference to Koga and Janine, the Gym Leaders of Fuchsia City.

Super Nerd Outfit

You can find the Super Nerd Outfit in Rocky Ridges. Like with other outfits, it can be found in a Human Record, which are the little books that are found on the ground. The Super Nerd human record is found near the train tracks in Rocky Ridges.

Rock-Solid Outfit

You can find this outfit in a Human Record, Gym Leader Monthly, in Rocky Ridges. The costume is a reference to Brock, the Pewter City Gym Leader. This Human Record can be found near the kitchen where you first meet Chef Dente.

Sailor Outfit

You can find the Sailor Outfit on Bleak Beach. Head to the SS Anne and find the Human Record book that’s lying on the ground. The outfit references the Sailor class of trainers from the Kanto games.

Ranger Outfit

The Ranger Outfit can be found in Bleak Beach. The Human Record containing this outfit spawns near the Pokemon Center. This outfit references the Safari Zone rangers from the original games.

Psychic Master Outfit

You’ll find the Psychic Master Outfit on the main platform in the Sparkling Skylands. Look around the building site near the Celadon Department Store.

Black Bet Outfit

The Black Belt Outfit can be found at the back of the Sparkling Skylands. You’ll find this near where you repair the elevator for Alakazam as part of the main quest.

Team Rocket Outfit

The final outfit you’ll find can be found in the Sparkling Skylands. Head to Game Corner, which you’ll find on the furthest away island on the Sparkling Skylands. Look for the building with the neon lights inside.

You’ll find the outfit on a Human Record, which discusses the Game Corner, and the Team Rocket storyline from the original games.