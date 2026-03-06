Pokémon Pokopia: All Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in Pokopia

Legendary and Mythical Pokémon make a return in Pokémon Pokoipa, and in this guide, we’ll explain how to get all of them.

Legendary and Mythical Pokémon from across the series are in Pokémon Pokopia, although most of them are focused on the first two generations.

In this guide, we’ll show you every Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in the game, and explain how to get them. As the game is brand new, and some of the Legendary Pokémon appear under random conditions, we are still experimenting with the most efficient methods to find some of them.

Keep checking back on this guide as you continue your journey in Pokémon Pokopia.

Kyogre

Kyogre is likely the first Legendary Pokémon that you will interact with in the game. You meet Kyogre at the conclusion of the Yawn Up A Storm quest, at which point it will be added to your PokeDex.

Raikou

If you head to Bleak Beach after the Withered Wasteland, then Raikou will be the second Legendary Pokemon that you encounter on your journey. Complete the area’s main story and you’ll encounter the Legendary Beast, and it’ll then be added to your PokeDex.

Entei

Entei is a roaming Legendary in Pokémon Pokopia, meaning you’ll have to do a bit of searching before encountering the next Legendary Beast. Entei can spawn in Dream Islands. We are currently testing which Dream Islands he can spawn in, but we believe that both Ditto Dream Islands and Arcanine Dream Islands can host him. For more on Dream Islands, check out our guide.

Suicine

Like Entei, Suicine is a roaming Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia. We are also attemping to verify which Dream Island Suicine can appear on, but we have confirmed reports of Suicine appearing on Dream Islands that are triggered by the Substitute doll.

Volcanion

Volcanion is the Legendary encounter at Rocky Ridges. Complete the game’s main quests, and this Legendary will appear. This encounter is unmissable.

Articuno

You can encounter Articuno by building the Freezing Chambers kit in Pokémon Pokopia. You will be able to buy these kits from the Pokemon Center, however building them is tough as it requires a lot of rare materials, including Ice.

Build the kit and Articuno will appear after a special cutscene.

Zapdos

Next up is Zapdos. Like Articuno (and Moltres) you need to build a specific kit it order to find this Legendary Pokémon. Buy the Abandoned Power Plant kit from the PC, and build it somewhere with lots of space. We recommend Palette Town.

Moltres

Same as Zapdos and Articuno, except this time you have to buy the Altar of Flame kit, build it, and then that’ll attract Moltres to your world. Once you’ve met all three Legendary Birds, they can travel with you to any of your towns, and move into houses.

Lugia

We’re still establishing how to add Lugia to your PokeDex in Pokémon Pokopia.

Ho-oh

We’re still establishing how to add Ho-oh to your PokeDex in Pokémon Pokopia.

Mewtwo

Mewtwo is a story encounter at the top of the Celadon Department Store. Once you complete this build project, you’ll enter a cutscene and Mewtwo will appear, before leaving. This will add Mewtwo to your Pokedex, but if you want to reencounter Mewtwo, you can do so in Ditto Dream Islands.

Mew

Mew is the final Pokémon in the current Pokémon Pokopia Pokedex. Mew is the reward for finding all of the game’s Mysterious Slates. For more information on the Mysterious Slate quest, you can check our dedicated Mysterious Slate guide.