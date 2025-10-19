Pokemon Legends Z-A Zygarde Location: How to get Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Wondering how to get Zygarde in Pokémon Legends Z-A? This guide has all the information you need on how to catch the Legendary Pokémon.

Zygarde, which first debuted in Pokémon X & Y, is the star of Pokémon Legends Z-A. You’ll meet Zygarde early in the game, and you’ll have to battle it a few times, but when it comes to catching Zygarde, you’ll have to wait till virtually the very end of the game to add it to your Pokedex.

So read on, and we’ll tell you all the information you need to know about catching Zygarde in Pokémon Legends Z-A, including tips on how to defeat this powerful Legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Guides

Zygarde is the final Legendary Pokémon you will encounter in Pokémon Legends Z-A. You’ll need to be in the post-game to activate this quest, as the closing moments of the game’s main story set the stage for this quest.

First, you’ll need to battle and catch both Xerneas and Yveltal.

After you’ve caught both Legendary Pokémon, head back to Hotel Z. Once you’ve done this, L will challenge you to a battle. This is one of the highest-rated trainer battles in the game, so make sure you have your full team ready for an extended battle.

Once you’ve defeated L, Zygarde will appear and beckon you to the base of Prism Tower. Head to the base of the tower in Wild Zone 20. While Zygarde is there, Alpha Pokémon won’t spawn in Wild Zone 20. Speak to Zygarde to start the battle.

In the first part of the battle against Zygarde, it will be in its 10% form, which you have battled before. It is at Level 84. Zygarde is weak to Ice-type moves, so powerful Ice-type attackers will make short work of this form, as long as you are high enough level.

Zygarde’s second form is the 50% form. This form provides a similar threat to the 10% form, so we recommend sticking to the Ice-type attacks. Setting traps with attacks like Blizzard are a good way to deal chip damage to the Legendary Pokémon. As long as you aren’t careless, you’ll make it through this battle with ease.

The final part of this battle is against Zygarde’s Complete Form. This form is dangerous and does a ridiculous amount of damage. When Zygarde leaves the field and floats just above the battle arena, you need to run to either the left or right of the field to stay out of the way of its attack. Getting caught in this attack will almost certainly cause you to black out, ending the battle and forcing you to beat the other two forms again.

Similarly, one of Zygarde’s attacks will see large glowing green patches appear on the ground around the battle arena. You need to roll away from these as they happen, or you’ll take massive damage.

Once you’ve completely weakened the Complete Form, you can catch Zygarde with any Poké Ball you like, as it is a guaranteed catch.