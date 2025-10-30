Pokémon Legends Z-A Yoga Master: How to Find the Legendary Yoga Master

Looking for the Yoga Master in Pokémon Legends Z-A? This guide will help you complete the Guidance from a Yoga Master side mission.

Guidance from a Yoga Master is a side mission 35 in Legends Z-A. It’s received from Paix, whom you’ll be able to meet early in the game once you’ve unlocked side missions. You can see a complete list of side missions on the map screen.

In this side quest, Paix (that’s really their name) is looking for some help with their Meditite. They’ll ask you to find the location of the Legendary Yoga Master in order to help the poor Pokémon.

Unlike most side quests in the game, you aren’t given specific instructions on where to go, you’re instead given a riddle which is supposed to point you in the right direction. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly where you should head to find the yoga master.

So read on to find out how to find the Yoga Master in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Yoga Master location

When beginning the Guidance from a Yoga Master side mission, you’ll be given the following riddle:

“Yoga Master trains in one circle among the five, where the clock points to 12:00, and once there, they are at the spot closest to heaven.”

Thankfully, the spot where you’ll find the Yoga Master is accessible from the start of the game, in one of the game’s Wild Zones.

You can find the Yoga Master in Wild Zone 3, in this location:

Wild Zone 3 has a set of stairs you can access behind the Alpha Litleo. Go to the top of these stairs, and you’ll find the Yoga Master.

Speak to them, and a brief cutscene will play, where Meditite will train with its evolved form, Medicham, and then you’ll have completed the Guidance from a Yoga Master side mission.

You’ll also receive 2000 Pokedollars, the Twisted Spoon item, and 5 small exp candies.