Xerneas, the box Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon X, makes its return in Pokémon Legends Z-A. This Legendary Pokémon, the first in franchise history to be a Fairy type, can be found in the Pokémon Legends Z-A postgame.
In this guide on how to catch Xerneas in Pokémon Legends Z-A, we’ll show you exactly where to go, how to trigger the missions to catch Xerneas in Pokémon Legends Z-A and more.
Once you’ve finished the game, head back to Hotel Z. Once there, you’ll kick off the post-game quest that will lead you to catching both Legendary Pokémon from Pokémon X & Y.
After you speak to L, you’ll be directed to go to see Mable at her research lab. You’ll be given two quests, one for each of the Legendary Pokémon.
In order to get Xerneas, you’ll have to catch or defeat Alpha Pokémon in Wild Zones 3, 5, and 9.
These three Wild Alpha Pokémon are:
- Steelix in Wild Zone 3
- Gallade in Wild Zone 5
- Pangoro in Wild Zone 9
Alpa Steelix can be found in Wild Zone 3, and is standing in the middle of the Wild Zone. Alpha Gallade is in Wild Zone 5 and can be found on the grassy pitch, and Alpha Pangoro is in Wild Zone 9, which can be found up a ladder to the left of the Battle Arena. We recommend trying to catch all of these Pokémon, as they aren’t available as Alpha Pokémon in the Wild regularly.
Once you’ve done that, head back to Mable and she’ll give you the location of Xerneas.
Be careful, Xerneas is the joint-second highest rated Wild Pokémon, and will do serious damage. Unfortunately, Xerneas is Shiny Locked, but thankfully, you can’t fail this catch, as if Xerneas flees, you’ll be prompted to try the battle again and again until you manage it.